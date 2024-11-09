Arsenal Women Interim Boss Renee Sleger Confirms No Interest in Full-Time Position

Arsenal interim boss Renee Slegers says she has no interest in taking the full-time position, despite easing some of the pressure with a big win on Friday. (More Football News)
Slegers is unbeaten in all competitions since taking interim charge following Jonas Eidevall's departure last month, winning three of her games and drawing the other.
The Gunners put on an impressive display in a 5-0 victory over high-flying Brighton on Friday, earning their first home win in the Women's Super League this campaign.
Arsenal's primary target was Nick Cushing, the current New York City FC head coach. However, he ruled himself out of the job earlier this week.
Some fans have expressed their desire for Slegers to take on the job full-time, but she says she does not see that as a possibility.
"No, I am really not [interested]," she said.
"I enjoy the role, I want to help the team go forwards, to develop individuals, which was my role before, and now to try to help develop the team as well.
"Whoever comes next, I work hard to create a good set-up so that is really important, but what is also important is that we are in the moment now in this block and doing all we can to get results."
Arsenal dominated against Brighton, having 18 shots, eight of which were on target, as they registered 2.83 expected goals, compared to the Seagulls' 0.4 from six efforts.
It has been a welcome run of form for Arsenal, having gone on a three-match winless streak in Eidevall’s final games in charge, as they moved up the table to fourth, now just one point behind Brighton.
Slegers believes that result will spur Arsenal on ahead of a week which includes a trip to Juventus in the Champions League and a North London derby against Tottenham in the WSL next weekend.
"I think [it does relieve pressure], it looks like that on the outside," she said.
"We know for a long time that we have been doing things really well. We've been outperforming our opposition the whole season, apart from Bayern Munich, on xG.
"Success creates momentum, so it is very good for us. In some sense, we said there were good lessons to be learned because things might look similar on Tuesday."