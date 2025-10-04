Arsenal 0-0 West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Gunners Look To Top Table With Emirates Win

Arsenal vs West Ham United Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Matchweek 7 fixture at the Emirates Stadium on October 4, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Olympiacos at Emirates stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Welcome to the start of the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 matchweek 7 fixture between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 4, 2025. With just two points separating them from Liverpool, the Gunners have the chance of going top of the table temporarily with a win tonight. Mikel Arteta’s men fought back valiantly to seal a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in their last league outing, and will look to carry that form into tonight’s fixture. Meanwhile, the Hammers began life under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo with a 1-1 draw against Everton, and face an uphill task to take a positive result from the Emirates. Follow the live scores and updates from the Arsenal vs West Ham match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: 5' ARS 0-0 WHU

Good start from both sides. Fullkrug almost got a shot on target in the very first minute after a terrific corner from Paqueta, but his header was over the bar. Meanwhile, Arsenal, who have had almost 80% of the ball, forces a good stop from Areola through Timber.

Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Kickoff! | ARS 0-0 WHU

After a minute of silence for former Arsenal staff Mark Pearce, referee John Brooks blows his whistle, and the match is underway at Emirates Stadium! The visitors get tonight's match rolling, as the hosts chase top spot in the Premier League in what is Mikel Arteta's 300th match as manager.

Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Points Table

English Premier League 2025-26 points table ahead of Arsenal vs West Ham.
English Premier League 2025-26 points table ahead of Arsenal vs West Ham. | Photo: Screenshot/Google

Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Recent Form

Arsenal: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W

West Ham: 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L ⚫D

Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Benches

Arsenal: Kepa Arrizabalaga (gk), Ben White, Christhian Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli

West Ham: Mads Hermansen (gk), Igor Julio, Kyle Walker-Peters, Freddie Potts, Guido Rodriguez, Luis Guilherme, Oliver Scarles, Callum Marshall, Callum Wilson

Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: West Ham United Starting XI

Alphone Areola (gk); Malick Diouf, Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Soungoutou Magassa; Crysencio Summerville, Lucas Paqueta, Mateus Fernandes, Jarrod Bowen (c); Niclas Fullkrug

Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Arsenal Starting XI

David Raya (gk); Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jurien Timber; Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard (c); Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka

Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Where To Watch?

Fans in India can watch the English Premier League 2025-26 matches, including Arsenal vs West Ham United, live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD2 channels.

Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! A warm welcome to all our readers joining our live coverage of the match between Arsenal and West Ham. Emirates Stadium will host a crucial London Derby that could see the hosts go top of the table, even if just for hours.

The action is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

Published At:
