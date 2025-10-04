Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Olympiacos at Emirates stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Welcome to the start of the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 matchweek 7 fixture between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 4, 2025. With just two points separating them from Liverpool, the Gunners have the chance of going top of the table temporarily with a win tonight. Mikel Arteta’s men fought back valiantly to seal a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in their last league outing, and will look to carry that form into tonight’s fixture. Meanwhile, the Hammers began life under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo with a 1-1 draw against Everton, and face an uphill task to take a positive result from the Emirates. Follow the live scores and updates from the Arsenal vs West Ham match right here.

4 Oct 2025, 07:35:08 pm IST Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: 5' ARS 0-0 WHU Good start from both sides. Fullkrug almost got a shot on target in the very first minute after a terrific corner from Paqueta, but his header was over the bar. Meanwhile, Arsenal, who have had almost 80% of the ball, forces a good stop from Areola through Timber.

4 Oct 2025, 07:31:14 pm IST Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Kickoff! | ARS 0-0 WHU After a minute of silence for former Arsenal staff Mark Pearce, referee John Brooks blows his whistle, and the match is underway at Emirates Stadium! The visitors get tonight's match rolling, as the hosts chase top spot in the Premier League in what is Mikel Arteta's 300th match as manager.

4 Oct 2025, 07:12:16 pm IST Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Points Table English Premier League 2025-26 points table ahead of Arsenal vs West Ham. | Photo: Screenshot/Google

4 Oct 2025, 06:58:05 pm IST Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Recent Form Arsenal: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W West Ham: 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L ⚫D

4 Oct 2025, 06:40:30 pm IST Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Benches Arsenal: Kepa Arrizabalaga (gk), Ben White, Christhian Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli West Ham: Mads Hermansen (gk), Igor Julio, Kyle Walker-Peters, Freddie Potts, Guido Rodriguez, Luis Guilherme, Oliver Scarles, Callum Marshall, Callum Wilson

4 Oct 2025, 06:24:46 pm IST Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: West Ham United Starting XI Alphone Areola (gk); Malick Diouf, Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Soungoutou Magassa; Crysencio Summerville, Lucas Paqueta, Mateus Fernandes, Jarrod Bowen (c); Niclas Fullkrug Our XI to take on Arsenal 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/hghI3Ct2XF — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 4, 2025

4 Oct 2025, 06:24:46 pm IST Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Arsenal Starting XI David Raya (gk); Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jurien Timber; Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard (c); Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🔙 Timber and Calafiori return to the XI

⚙️ Rice and Eze the midfield engine room

⚡️Saka on the wing



Let's do this, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 4, 2025

