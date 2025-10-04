Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: 5' ARS 0-0 WHU
Good start from both sides. Fullkrug almost got a shot on target in the very first minute after a terrific corner from Paqueta, but his header was over the bar. Meanwhile, Arsenal, who have had almost 80% of the ball, forces a good stop from Areola through Timber.
Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Kickoff! | ARS 0-0 WHU
After a minute of silence for former Arsenal staff Mark Pearce, referee John Brooks blows his whistle, and the match is underway at Emirates Stadium! The visitors get tonight's match rolling, as the hosts chase top spot in the Premier League in what is Mikel Arteta's 300th match as manager.
Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Points Table
Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Recent Form
Arsenal: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W
West Ham: 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L ⚫D
Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Benches
Arsenal: Kepa Arrizabalaga (gk), Ben White, Christhian Mosquera, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli
West Ham: Mads Hermansen (gk), Igor Julio, Kyle Walker-Peters, Freddie Potts, Guido Rodriguez, Luis Guilherme, Oliver Scarles, Callum Marshall, Callum Wilson
Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: West Ham United Starting XI
Alphone Areola (gk); Malick Diouf, Max Kilman, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Soungoutou Magassa; Crysencio Summerville, Lucas Paqueta, Mateus Fernandes, Jarrod Bowen (c); Niclas Fullkrug
Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Arsenal Starting XI
David Raya (gk); Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jurien Timber; Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard (c); Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka
Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Where To Watch?
Fans in India can watch the English Premier League 2025-26 matches, including Arsenal vs West Ham United, live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD2 channels.
Arsenal Vs West Ham LIVE Score, Premier League: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! A warm welcome to all our readers joining our live coverage of the match between Arsenal and West Ham. Emirates Stadium will host a crucial London Derby that could see the hosts go top of the table, even if just for hours.
The action is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.