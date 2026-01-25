Arsenal Vs Man United LIVE Score, Premier League: League-Topping Gunners Face Rejuvenated Red Devils - Starting XIs Out

Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the ARS vs MUN Matchday 23 fixture at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League 2025-26 Updates
Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 23 fixture between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, January 25, 2026. League leaders Arsenal come into the four points clear at the top, but with a game in hand. The Gunners are under pressure after back-to-back goalless draws in the league, but Mikel Arteta's side secured a 3-1 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League. Manchester United, meanwhile, have risen under Michael Carrick, fresh from a 2-0 derby win over Manchester City. The Red Devils sit 15 points behind the hosts, but a win tonight can help them push for the Champions League spots. Follow Arsenal vs Manchester United live tonight from the Emirates right here.
Arsenal Vs Man United LIVE Score, Premier League: Starting XIs

Arsenal Vs Man United LIVE Score, Premier League: Streaming Info

The English Premier League matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts take place on the Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD channels.

Arsenal Vs Man United LIVE Score, Premier League: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog it’s Arsenal vs Manchester United. Stay tuned for live updates.

