Antonio Conte Lowers Expectations For Napoli’s 2025-26 Serie A Title, Calls Team 'Work In Progress'

Antonio Conte downplays Napoli’s 2025-26 title chances, calling the squad a 'work in progress' after major player turnover
Napoli, Serie A champions last season, have a 14% title probability, behind Inter’s 34%
Conte says the team is still rebuilding but confident new signings can handle pressure as they face Sassuolo on August 23
Antonio Conte has downplayed Napoli's chances of retaining their Serie A title in 2025-26, describing his team as a "work in progress".
Conte led Napoli to the Scudetto last season in his first campaign at the helm, finishing one point clear of Inter and sealing a return to the Champions League.
The Partenopei conceded a league-low number of goals (27), while also scoring 59 times, the sixth-highest in the division, though they have added to their attacking ranks.
Napoli have welcomed Kevin De Bruyne, Noa Lang and Lorenzo Lucca to their front line, though they have allowed Victor Osimhen and Giacomo Raspadori to leave the club.
Conte's side have been handed a 14% probability of winning the top-flight this season, with only Champions League finalists Inter (34%) rated higher by the supercomputer.
However, Conte was quick to temper the expectations despite their success in 2024-25.
"Since I arrived a year ago, we signed 13 new players and sold seven, among them top players like Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giacomo Raspadori," Conte said.
"These are facts. So when any team has this much movement in and out, it is still in the reconstruction stage.
"Not many teams who want to be competitive for the Scudetto can handle all this movement.
"It's true we won the title, which was extraordinary and incredible, but now we need to take the second step before we can think about taking the third.
"At my original press conference, I said I'd be happy to find some stability.
"Now we are trying to complete a squad that was not capable of being competitive over several different tournaments."
Along with De Bruyne, Lang and Lucca, Napoli have also sealed the signatures of Sam Beukema, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Luca Marianucci, Mathias Ferrante and Emanuele Rao.
And though the pressure is on to balance their Serie A commitments with the Champions League, Conte backed his new arrivals to thrive under pressure.
"All teams who brought in a lot of new players will be a work in progress at this stage," said Conte."I am happy with the effort put in by the lads.
"I received positive responses both from the old group and the six new lads, but it is inevitable that it will take time to get them into the mechanisms and tactical ideas.
"Balance is essential for all teams. When I say we are a work in progress, I mean also that we are trying different solutions. We did it throughout last season too.
"A coach must seek alternatives, even if we are working hard on the 4-3-3 formation. Balance is the key to everything."
Napoli begin their title defence against Sassuolo on August 23.