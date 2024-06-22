Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente insists his side are yet to achieve anything at Euro 2024, despite qualifying for the knockout stages with a game to spare. (More Football News)
De la Fuente watched on as his side earned their second victory of the tournament against Italy on Thursday, with Riccardo Calafiori's own goal ending the Azzurri's 10-game unbeaten run in the competition.
The 1-0 triumph in Gelsenkirchen saw La Roja earn a third consecutive victory over Italy for the first time. Spain have also won their first two games at a Euros tournament to nil for just the second time, also doing so in 2016.
However, De la Fuente knows his side have more to do to lift their third European Championship crown, insisting his players will show humility ahead of facing Albania in Dusseldorf next Monday.
"We're still a long way off winning the European Championship. We haven't yet achieved anything. Okay, we've won some important matches. We have wonderful prospects," De la Fuente said.
"But football can also be very cruel. So we need to be cautious. We need to be humble. We need to show respect."
For Albania, a last-minute equaliser by Klaus Gjasula against Croatia, making him just the second player to score a goal and an own goal in a single match at the Euros, kept their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages alive.
The goal marked the first time Albania have scored more than once in a match at a major tournament, and their attacking talents will need to be firing as they aim to penetrate Spain's resolute defence, who in their last game, restricted Italy to just four shots – their fewest at the Euros.
Head coach Sylvinho is hopeful of masterminding Albania's first victory against La Roja, promising supporters his side will give everything to ensure their memorable journey in Germany continues.
"What I promise to the Albanian people is that we will fight for every point," Sylvinho said.
"Against Spain it will be difficult but we must enjoy these moments."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Albania – Kristjan Asllani
In Albania's first two games against Italy and Croatia, Asllani led the way for his nation in shots attempted (four), shots on target (two), successful passes (91), and passes in the final third (20).
The Inter midfielder has also created the joint-most chances (three) but is yet to register a goal involvement for Albania.
Spain – Nico Williams
Williams created the most chances (four) and completed the joint-most dribbles (four) of any Spain player against Italy on matchday two.
The last Spaniard to create as many chances and complete as many dribbles in the same game at the Euros was Andres Iniesta against Croatia in 2012 (also four for each).
MATCH PREDICTION: SPAIN WIN
La Roja boast an impressive record over their opponents coming into the encounter in Dusseldorf, having won all eight of their previous meetings (31 goals for, three against).
It’s Spain’s best 100% record against any opponent, alongside Liechtenstein and Malta, whom they’ve also faced and beaten on eight occasions.
Spain will also be looking to maintain their perfect start to the competition heading into the last 16, and a win will see them win their opening three games at the Euros for the second time after 2008, an edition where they would go on to claim their maiden title.
However, Albania will be hoping to start well and make it count this time around. Sylvinho's side have netted the opening goal in each of their two group games but are yet to win (one draw, one loss). No nation has ever scored first in three European Championship games in a row and failed to win any of them.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Albania – 16.7%
Draw – 21.6%
Spain – 61.7%