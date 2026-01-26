Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawon Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Side Aim For Crucial Win At Al-Awwal Park

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawon Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Follow the live updates from the Matchday 18 fixture at Arena Al-Awwal Park, on January 26, 2026

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawon Live Score, Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr's opening goal against Al-Shabab in their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match.
Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun lock horns in a key Saudi Pro League fixture at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, with both sides separated by just two points in the league standings as they battle for a top-three spot in the 2025-26 campaign. Al-Nassr sit third with 37 points from 16 matches, coming off a 2-1 win over Damac, while Al-Taawoun are close behind in fifth with 35 points, having drawn their last game 2-2 against Al-Hazem. The hosts will look to leverage their stronger home form and attacking options, including Joao Félix and Cristiano Ronaldo, to maintain pressure near the summit, whereas Al-Taawoun will aim to upset the balance and move up the table.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawon LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Al-Nassr’s match against Al-Taawon. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
