Al-Ahli Saudi are set to take on Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Friday, November 8 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. (More Football News)
This clash will be interesting as both teams are level on points in the league table.
Al-Ahli will look to bounce back from their defeat against arch-rivals Al Ittihad last week and get back to winning ways.
On the other hand, Al Raed have had a similar run to their rivals. The Buraidah-based club are level on points with Al Ahli, sitting 10th in the standings with 11 points from three wins, two draws, and four defeats.
Al Ahli, in 9th place, share the same points and record but are ahead on goal difference.
Al-Ahli Saudi Vs Al Raed: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played – 31
Al-Ahli Won – 20
Al Raed Won – 6
Draws – 5
Al-Ahli Saudi Vs Al Raed, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Live Streaming
When to watch Al-Ahli Saudi Vs Al Raed, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?
The Al-Ahli Saudi Vs Al Raed, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, November 8 at 8:50pm IST.
Where to watch Al-Ahli Saudi Vs Al Raed, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?
The Al-Ahli Saudi Vs Al Raed match in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Indian fans can catch the live stream of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.