The AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 league stage enters midway with matchday 5 fixtures in both East and West regions scheduled from November 25 to 27, 2027. Watch all 12 ACL Elite matches live. (More Football News)
A total of 24 clubs from 12 countries are in the league stage of the competition, divided into East and West regions (12 teams each). Al-Ain (UAE) are the defending champions.
Country-wise breakdown in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 league stage:
West Region: Iraq (1), Iran (2), Qatar (3), Saudi Arabia (3), United Arab Emirates (2), and Uzbekistan (1);
East Region: Australia (1), China (3), Japan (3), Malaysia (1), South Korea (3) and Thailand (1)
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|ACL Elite West Region
|Al Ain (UAE) vs Al-Ahli (KSA)
|Nov 25, 2024
|7:30 PM
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
|Esteghlal (IRI) Vs Pakhtakor (UZB)
|Nov 25, 2024
|9:30 PM
|Rashid Stadium, Dubai
|Al-Gharafa (QAT) vs Al-Nassr (KSA)
|Nov 25, 2024
|9:30 PM
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|Al-Rayyan (QAT) vs Persepolis (IRI)
|Nov 25, 2024
|11:30 PM
|Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|Al-Shorta (IRQ) vs Al Wasl (UAE)
|Nov 26, 2024
|9:30 PM
|Karbala International Stadium, Karbala
|Al-Sadd (QAT) vs Al-Hilal (KSA)
|Nov 26, 2024
|9:30 PM
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
|ACL Elite East Region
|Vissel Kobe (JPN) vs Central Coast Mariners (AUS)
|Nov 26, 2024
|3:30 PM
|Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium, Kobe
|Ulsan HD (KOR) vs Shanghai Port (CHN)
|Nov 26, 2024
|3:30 PM
|Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, Ulsan
|Shandong Taishan (CHN) vs Johor Darul Ta'zim (MAS)
|Nov 26, 2024
|5:30 PM
|Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium, Jinan
|Buriram United (THA) vs Kawasaki Frontale (JPN)
|Nov 26, 2024
|5:30 PM
|Buriram Stadium, Buriram
|Gwangju (KOR) vs Shanghai Shenhua (CHN)
|Nov 27, 2024
|3:30 PM
|Gwangju World Cup Stadium, Gwangju
|Yokohama F. Marinos (JPN) vs Pohang Steelers (KOR)
|Nov 27, 2024
|3:30 PM
|International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama
The 43rd edition, with a new format, started in August with the qualifying rounds then the competition proper in September. First played in 1967 as the Asian Champion Club tournament, the competition got a makeover in 2002 following the merger of the Asian Club Championship, the Asian Cup Winners' Cup and the Asian Super Cup, thus giving birth to the AFC Champions League.
It was rebranded again in 2024 to the shape of the current avatar. This is the Asian Football Confederation's premier club football tournament. The winners qualify for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, plus the next edition of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage if they have not already qualified through their domestic performance.
And of course, the arrival of Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo via Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has lifted the competition's profile. However, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid frontman has failed to light up the tournament, managing only a couple of goals so far.
Albanian Jasir Asani of Gwangju lead the scoring charts after four rounds with six goals, ahead of Malaysian Arif Aiman (Johor Darul Ta'zim), Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari (Al Hilal), Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal), Japanese Taisei Miyashiro (Vissel Kobe), and Moroccan Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain) -- four goals each. Other notable stars in the field are Algerian Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli), and Brazilian Andre Luis (Shanghai Shenhua).
The AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 telecast and live streaming details
For countries in the Asian Football Federation
Australia: Paramount+
Bahrain: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC
China: iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
Chinese Taipei: eltaott.tv
Hong Kong: HOY TV
India: FanCode
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC
Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
Japan: DAZN Japan
Jordan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC
Kuwait: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC
Lebanon: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Football
Oman: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC
Palestine: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC
Philippines: RCTI+
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC
South Korea: TVING
Syria: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC
Thailand: BG Sports
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC
USA: Paramount+
Vietnam: FPT Play
Yemen: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC
Elsewhere, the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 league stage matches are available on Onefootball, Triller TV+ and Sport 24. In Portugal, AFC Champions League Elite matches are also available on Canal 11.