AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Matchday 5 Live Streaming: Full Schedule With Timings And When, Where To Watch

A total of 24 clubs from 12 countries are in the league stage of the competition, divided into East and West regions (12 teams each). Al-Ain (UAE) are the defending champions

The AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Matchday 5 Live Streaming
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal. Photo: X/Cristiano
The AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 league stage enters midway with matchday 5 fixtures in both East and West regions scheduled from November 25 to 27, 2027. Watch all 12 ACL Elite matches live.  (More Football News)

Country-wise breakdown in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 league stage:

West Region: Iraq (1), Iran (2), Qatar (3), Saudi Arabia (3), United Arab Emirates (2), and Uzbekistan (1);

East Region: Australia (1), China (3), Japan (3), Malaysia (1), South Korea (3) and Thailand (1)

MatchDateTime (IST)Venue
ACL Elite West Region
Al Ain (UAE) vs Al-Ahli (KSA)Nov 25, 20247:30 PMHazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain
Esteghlal (IRI) Vs Pakhtakor (UZB)Nov 25, 20249:30 PMRashid Stadium, Dubai
Al-Gharafa (QAT) vs Al-Nassr (KSA)Nov 25, 20249:30 PMAl Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Al-Rayyan (QAT) vs Persepolis (IRI)Nov 25, 202411:30 PMAhmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Al-Shorta (IRQ) vs Al Wasl (UAE)Nov 26, 20249:30 PMKarbala International Stadium, Karbala
Al-Sadd (QAT) vs Al-Hilal (KSA)Nov 26, 20249:30 PMJassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
ACL Elite East Region
Vissel Kobe (JPN) vs Central Coast Mariners (AUS)Nov 26, 20243:30 PMKobe City Misaki Park Stadium, Kobe
Ulsan HD (KOR) vs Shanghai Port (CHN)Nov 26, 20243:30 PMUlsan Munsu Football Stadium, Ulsan
Shandong Taishan (CHN) vs Johor Darul Ta'zim (MAS)Nov 26, 20245:30 PMJinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium, Jinan
Buriram United (THA) vs Kawasaki Frontale (JPN)Nov 26, 20245:30 PMBuriram Stadium, Buriram
Gwangju (KOR) vs Shanghai Shenhua (CHN)Nov 27, 20243:30 PMGwangju World Cup Stadium, Gwangju
Yokohama F. Marinos (JPN) vs Pohang Steelers (KOR)Nov 27, 20243:30 PMInternational Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama

The 43rd edition, with a new format, started in August with the qualifying rounds then the competition proper in September. First played in 1967 as the Asian Champion Club tournament, the competition got a makeover in 2002 following the merger of the Asian Club Championship, the Asian Cup Winners' Cup and the Asian Super Cup, thus giving birth to the AFC Champions League.

It was rebranded again in 2024 to the shape of the current avatar. This is the Asian Football Confederation's premier club football tournament. The winners qualify for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, plus the next edition of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage if they have not already qualified through their domestic performance.

And of course, the arrival of Portuguese great Cristiano Ronaldo via Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League has lifted the competition's profile. However, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid frontman has failed to light up the tournament, managing only a couple of goals so far.

Albanian Jasir Asani of Gwangju lead the scoring charts after four rounds with six goals, ahead of Malaysian Arif Aiman (Johor Darul Ta'zim), Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari (Al Hilal), Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal), Japanese Taisei Miyashiro (Vissel Kobe), and Moroccan Soufiane Rahimi (Al Ain) -- four goals each. Other notable stars in the field are Algerian Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli), and Brazilian Andre Luis (Shanghai Shenhua).

The AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 telecast and live streaming details

For countries in the Asian Football Federation

Australia: Paramount+

Bahrain: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

China: iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live

Chinese Taipei: eltaott.tv

Hong Kong: HOY TV

India: FanCode

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

Japan: DAZN Japan

Jordan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

Kuwait: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

Lebanon: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Football

Oman: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

Palestine: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

Philippines: RCTI+

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

South Korea: TVING

Syria: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

Thailand: BG Sports

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

USA: Paramount+

Vietnam: FPT Play

Yemen: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports 1 AFC

Elsewhere, the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 league stage matches are available on Onefootball, Triller TV+ and Sport 24. In Portugal, AFC Champions League Elite matches are also available on Canal 11.

