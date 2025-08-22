Aberdeen Vs FCSB Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifying: When, Where To Watch Playoff Leg 1

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff first leg between Aberdeen and FCSB: preview, recent record, match details and broadcast information

Updated on:
Aberdeen Vs FCSB Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifying
Aberdeen Vs FCSB Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifying: The hosts beat Greenock Morton in their previous outing. Photo: X/Aberdeen
  • Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup to enter the UEFA Europa League qualifying in the playoff stage

  • Hosts have two wins, one loss in 2025-26 season so far

  • FCSB thrashed Drita 6-3 to enter this round

Aberdeen host FCSB for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff tie at the Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland on Friday (August 22, 2025). Watch the football match live online today.

The Scottish outfit will start its European campaign at this stage, having edged past Celtic in a penalty shootout to win an eighth Scottish Cup after a 1-1 stalemate at full time. They enter this match on the back of consecutive defeats in the Scottish Premiership, followed by a 3-0 win over Greenock Morton in the Scottish League Cup second round.

On the other hand, FCSB advanced to the third round of Europa League qualifying after being knocked out of contention for a UEFA Champions League berth. They went down 1-3 on aggregate against Shkendija after beating Inter Club d'Escaldes 4-3. The Romanian club then thrashed Drita 6-3 to enter the playoff.

Aberdeen Vs FCSB, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Qualifying Playoff Leg 1: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Aberdeen vs FCSB, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff first leg be played?

The Aberdeen vs FCSB, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff first leg will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland on Friday, August 22, 2025 at 12:15am IST.

Where will the Aberdeen vs FCSB, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff first leg be telecast and live streamed?

The Aberdeen vs FCSB, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 qualifying playoff first leg will not be telecast or live streamed on any platform in India. It will be broadcast on BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Scotland in Great Britain and on VOYO in Romania.

Published At:
