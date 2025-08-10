Celtic sealed a 2-0 win agaist Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership 2025-26
Benjamin Nygren scored his first goal for Celtic in the win, while Reo Hatate scored a stunner
Abderdeen have now lost their opening two Premiership matches, which is their worst league start in 21 years
Benjamin Nygren scored his first Celtic goal and Reo Hatate added a stunning second as they beat Aberdeen 2-0 to maintain their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season.
Having watched Old Firm rivals Rangers play out a second successive 1-1 draw on Saturday, Brendan Rodgers' men eased four points clear of them on Sunday, also earning a measure of revenge for May's penalty shoot-out defeat to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.
Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche worked Kasper Schmeichel from range early on, but after settling into the contest, Celtic took a 27th-minute lead via new signing Nygren.
Kieran Tierney beat Nicolas Milanovic to reach the left-hand byline before sending in a low cross, which Nygren directed past Dimitar Mitov while falling backwards.
Nygren then fired over the crossbar on the rebound after Mitov denied Hatate, with the Dons goalkeeper also keeping out Daizen Maeda early in the second half.
However, he was powerless to prevent Hatate from doubling the champions' lead with a blockbuster effort from the edge of the penalty area, which clattered the underside of the crossbar on its way in after the midfielder was teed up by Nygren in the 66th minute.
Celtic were comfortable from there against an Aberdeen team that prop up the early-season table with two defeats and no goals scored.
Data Debrief: Dons' worst start in 21 years
Aberdeen have lost their first two games of a Premiership season for the first time since 2003-04, having suffered another 2-0 defeat last week, versus Hearts.
On that occasion, their first loss was also against Hearts, and their second was against the defending champions (Rangers).
Celtic, meanwhile, have won their opening away game in each of the last three Premiership campaigns, winning four of five such matches under Rodgers (one loss).