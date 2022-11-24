FIFA World Cup 2022: Alireza Beiranvand's Injury May Force Hossein Hosseini To Step In Against Wales

Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Live
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
usa
USA
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
australia
Australia
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
denmark
Denmark
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
mexico
Mexico
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Alireza Beiranvand's Injury May Force Hossein Hosseini To Step In Against Wales

Hosseini was subbed in against England when Beiranvand was stretchered off after a collision with a teammate.

Beiranvand is attended by support staff after colliding with a teammate.
Beiranvand is attended by support staff after colliding with a teammate. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 24 Nov 2022 4:08 pm

With goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand likely sidelined after a scary injury in Iran's World Cup opener, backup Hossein Hosseini has a tall task against Wales and star Gareth Bale. (More Football News)

Iran, in last place in Group B after a 6-2 loss to England, faces Wales on Friday at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Hosseini has already faced a daunting opponent in Qatar, taking over when Beiranvand was stretchered off in the first half of the tournament-opening loss on Monday before England had opened the scoring.

Beiranvand was allowed to continue playing by Iran's training staff after a collision with a teammate, but later collapsed to the field and was taken to a local hospital.

Iran was not commenting on his status, except to say that he had a nose injury, he was back with the team and he had undergone tests.

The injury called attention to FIFA's concussion protocol. If it is determined that Beiranvand had a concussion, he'd be ruled out under FIFA's return-to-play rules.

Iran head coach Carlos Quieroz was pragmatic following the rout. 

“We win or learn. We had the privilege to learn a lot of things with the English team," he said. 

"And I will say in conclusion that we're much better prepared now to play against Wales.”

Bale converted on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to earn Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in its opener.

The draw gave Wales a point in its first World Cup match since 1958 and a shot at the knockout round within reach. Bale, who played for Major League Soccer's LAFC this past season, now has 41 goals in 109 international appearances.

Bale struggled with injuries and fitness for most of the year, but scored on a header for LAFC in the MLS Cup championship earlier this month. LAFC won on a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw with Philadelphia.

He is not Wales' only threat. Kieffer Moore, a striker for Bournemouth, could make his first World Cup start. Moore was a second-half sub against the United States and immediately made an impact. 

“He made a massive difference for us,” Wales head coach Rob Page said.

Iran, which qualified for the last two World Cups, hasn't ever advanced to the knockout round. And it doesn't appear the team will go through this year, either. 

Iran's trip to Qatar has been clouded by unrest at home. The nation, which sits across the Persian Gulf from Qatar, has been rocked by protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while being held by morality police for allegedly violating the country's compulsory dress code for women. 

Activists called for Iran to be expelled from the World Cup before the tournament started. In their opener, the Iranians did not sing the country's national anthem in an apparent show of solidarity with protestors.

Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the loss to England on the unrest. The daily Kayhan said Iran's rout came after “weeks of unfair and unprecedented psychological warfare against the team ... from domestic and foreign-based traitors.”

