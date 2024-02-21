Sports

English Premier League: Erling Haaland On Target As Manchester City Beat Brentford

In a late-night (early morning in India) English Premier League 2023-24 duel, Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 at home, i.e. the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday, February 21. Erling Haaland came to City’s rescue with a 71st-minute goal to clinch the win. It looked like City would be dropping points in a tight title race for the second time in four days — after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea — only for Haaland to finally get some space behind Brentford’s defence in a counterattack. Julian Alvarez played the ball forward, Haaland collected it and raced past centre back Kristoffer Ajer, who lost his footing, Associated Press reports. One on one with Mark Flekken, Haaland took his shot early and placed a low finish to the Dutch goalkeeper’s right for his league-leading 17th goal of the campaign.

February 21, 2024

English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Brentford's head coach Thomas Frank, left, speaks with Brentford's goalkeeper Mark Flekken at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

1/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Brentford's goalkeeper Mark Flekken, center, makes a save in front of Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

2/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

3/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

4/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Brentford's Ivan Toney, top, jumps for the ball with Manchester City's Ruben Dias during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

5/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Referee Darren England, left, shows a yellow card to Brentford's Yoane Wissa, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

6/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, front, duels for the ball with Brentford's Ben Mee during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

7/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez runs for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

8/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, duels for the ball with Brentford's Christian Norgaard during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

9/9
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League 2023-24: Manchester City vs Brentford | Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Brentford's Ivan Toney, left, kicks the ball on a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

