Brentford's head coach Thomas Frank, left, speaks with Brentford's goalkeeper Mark Flekken at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Brentford's goalkeeper Mark Flekken, center, makes a save in front of Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Brentford's Ivan Toney, top, jumps for the ball with Manchester City's Ruben Dias during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Referee Darren England, left, shows a yellow card to Brentford's Yoane Wissa, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Advertisement
Manchester City's Manuel Akanji, front, duels for the ball with Brentford's Ben Mee during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez runs for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, duels for the ball with Brentford's Christian Norgaard during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Brentford's Ivan Toney, left, kicks the ball on a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.