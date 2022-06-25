Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Johnny Bairstow, Jamie Overton Set New Record For England - Stats Highlights

West Indian pair of Denis Atkinson and Clairmonte Depeiaza holds the record of highest seventh-wicket stand in Tests.

The Johnny Bairstow-Jamie Overton stand is the 19th 200-plus stand for the seventh wicket in Tests. AP Photo

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 8:36 pm

Johnny Bairstow and Jamie Overton set a new record for the seventh wicket for England in Tests by adding 241 runs in 45.4 overs in England’s first innings on the third day of the third and final Test match against New Zealand at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday (June 25).

They erased England’s previous best stand of 197 runs for the seventh wicket between Jim Parks and Mike Smith against West Indies at Port of Spain in 1959-60.

Alan Knott and Peter Lever held the previous record for the seventh wicket for England against New Zealand. They put on 149 runs at Auckland in 1970-71.

The Johnny Bairstow and Jamie Overton stand is the 19th 200-plus stand for the seventh wicket in Tests. West Indian pair of Denis Atkinson and Clairmonte Depeiaza holds the record of highest seventh-wicket stand in Tests. They added 347 runs against Australia at Bridgetown in 1954-55.

England's Highest 7th-wicket Stands In Tests
(Runs - Partners - Opponent - Venue - Season - Result)

241 - Johnny Bairstow/Jamie Overton - New Zealand - Leeds - 2022 - Awaited;
197 - Jim Parks/Mike Smith - West Indies - Port of Spain - 1959-60 - Draw;
174 - Colin Cowdrey/Godfrey Evans - West Indies - Lord's - 1957 - England won;
169 - Paul Collingwood/Matt Prior - West Indies - Chester-le-Street - 2007 - England won;
167 - David Gower/Vic Marks - Pakistan - Faisalabad - 1983-84 - Draw;
 

