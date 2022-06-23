ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Crazy Henry Nicholls Dismissal Forces MCC To Clarify Cricket Rules Again - WATCH

This will go down in the history of cricket as one of the strangest dismissals. It happened on Day 1 of the third and final Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley, Leeds. And the victim, Henry Nicholls. (Scores | Cricket News)

Having recovered from a bout of COVID-19, Kane Williamson returned to lead an embattled New Zealand side. And he won the toss and duly opted to bat first, only to witness a procession of Kiwi wickets including a bizarre dismissal.

In the final over before tea, Henry Nicholls tried to drive Jack Leach down the ground. But the ball instead hit Daryl Mitchell's bat at the non-striker's end even as he made an evasive action to avoid the ball. The ball then ballooned to Alex Lees at mid-off.

Henry Nicholls made a patient 19 off 99 balls.

The mode of dismissal befuddled fans and pundits alike. Marylebone Cricket Club, the guardian for the game, then joined the chorus and explained:

"An unfortunate dismissal? Yes. But wholly within the Laws," the venerable MCC wrote in a tweet. "Law 33.2.2.3 states it will be out if a fielder catches the ball after it has touched the wicket, an umpire, another fielder, a runner or the other batter."

An unfortunate dismissal? Yes. But wholly within the Laws.



Law 33.2.2.3 states it will be out if a fielder catches the ball after it has touched the wicket, an umpire, another fielder, a runner or the other batter.



Read the Law: https://t.co/cCBoJd6xOSpic.twitter.com/eKiAWrbZiI — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) June 23, 2022

One of the reactions read: "Bizarre! Mitchell middles it to mid-off and Nicholls is out!"

England are eyeing a 3-0 series clean sweep against the inaugural ICC World Test Championship winners.