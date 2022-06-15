Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Trent Boult Creates Batting Record - Stats Highlights

Trent Boult has 755 runs in 77 Tests, of which 640 have come while batting at number 11. This is a record for the last man.

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, left, and Trent Boult walk off the field at the end of their innings during the fifth day of the second Test against England at Trent Bridge. AP Photo

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 11:41 am

Trent Boult, who is better known as a fast bowler, set a new record of most runs by a number 11 batter in Tests. The New Zealand’s tail-end batter achieved this feat during his 17-run knock in New Zealand’s second innings on the fifth and final day of the second Test match against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday (June 14).

Scorecard | Cricket News

The right-handed batter, who scored 755 runs at an average of 16.06 and a strike rate of 60.06 with one fifty in 92 innings of 77 Tests, made 640 runs at an average of 16.42 and a strike rate of 59.70 with one fifty in 79 innings of 57 Tests while batting at number 11.

Sri Lankan Muthiah Muralidaran who scored 623 runs at an average of 11.32 and a strike rate of 77.87 in 98 innings of 68 matches, held the previous record.

MOST RUNS IN TESTS BY NO.11 BATTER
(Player - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - 100 - 50 - 0)

Trent Boult (New Zealand) - 69 - 79 - 40 - 640 - 16.41 - 52* - 0 - 1 - 11;
Muthiah Muralidaran (Sri Lanka) - 87 - 98 - 43 - 623 - 11.32 - 43 - 0 - 0 - 20;
James Anderson (England) - 119 - 165 - 89 - 618 - 8.13 - 81 - 0 - 1 - 22;
Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 118 - 128 - 49 - 603 - 7.63 - 61 - 0 - 1 - 32;
Courtney Walsh (West Indies) - 89 - 122 - 48 - 553 - 7.47 - 30 - 0 - 0 - 27.
 

