ENG Vs IND, 3rd ODI: Rishabh Pant's Maiden Century In India's Series Win - Stats Highlights

Rishabh Pant recorded his maiden century in One Day Internationals by making an unbeaten 125 in 159 minutes off 113 balls with 16 fours and two sixes in third and final One Day International against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday (July 17).

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

It is the second highest score for an Indian wicket-keeper in England, after Rahul Dravid's 145 against Sri Lanka at Taunton on May 26,1999 during the 1999 World Cup. Rishabh Pant's score is also the second highest score for an Indian wicket-keeper in an One Day International chase, behind Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka at Jaipur on October 31, 2005.

Rishabh Pant’s score is also the third highest score while batting at No.4 or lower for India in an One Day International chase. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 139 at Ranchi on November 16, 2014 and 133 not out at Hobart on February 28, 2012 while batting at No.4 against Sri Lanka.

The left hand batter’s previous highest was 85 in 94 minutes off 71 balls with 10 fours and two sixes against South Africa at Paarl on January 21,2022.

** Hardik Pandya became the fifth Indian all rounder to score a fifty and four wickets in the same One Day Internationals by makign 71 runs and taking four for 24. Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh are the other four Indians to achieve this same. Sourav Ganguly did the same twice. Hardik Pandya’s spell of 4 for 24 was his career-best performance in One Day Internationals. Coincidentally, his career-best figures in Tests and Twenty-20 Internationals - 6 for 50 and 4 for 33 - have also come against England in England.

** The 2-1 victory is the fourth One Day Internationals bilateral series win for India in England. Their previous victories came in 2014, when they won 3-1; in 1986, when the series was level 1-1 but India were declared winners based on higher scoring rate; and in 1990, when India beat England 2-0.

** It was third series lost by England at home in One Day Internationals since the start of 2015. Both their previous series defeats in this period came against Australia - in 2015 and 2020.

** India successfully completing an One Day International chase after losing three or more wickets in the first ten overs. The previous instance of India successfully completing an One Day International chase after losing three or more wickets in the first ten overs was against West Indies in Cuttack on November 29, 2011. Since then, India had lost nine chases in which they lost three or more wickets, up until the victory against England at Old Trafford. Manchester.

Indian Players With 50 and 4 wickets in ODIs

(Score - Figures - Player - Opponent - Venue - Date)

70 - 5/27 - Krishnamachari Srikkanth - New Zealand - Visakhapatnam - 10-12-1988;

141 - 4/38 - Sachin Tendulkar - Australia - Dhaka - 28-10-1998;

130 not out - 4/21 - Sourav Ganguly - Sri Lanka - Nagpur - 22-03-1999;

71 not out - 5/34 - Sourav Ganguly - Zimbabwe - Kanpur - 11-12-2000;

50 not out - 5/31 - Yuvraj Singh - Ireland - Bengaluru - 06-03-2011;

71 - 4/24 - Hardik Pandya - England - Manchester - 17-07-2022.

Highest Score By Indian Wicketkeeper In ODIs

(Score - Wicket-keeper - Opponent - Venue - Date)

183 not out - MS Dhoni - Sri Lanka - Jaipur - 31-10-2005;

148 - MS Dhoni - Pakistan - Visakhapatnam - 05-04-2005;

145 - Rahul Dravid - Sri Lanka - Taunton - 26-05-1999;

139 not out - MS Dhoni - Australia - Mohali - 19-10-2013;

134 - MS Dhoni - England - Cuttack - 19-01-2017;

125 - Rishabh Pant - England - Manchester - 17-07-2022.