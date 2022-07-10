Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Eid Mubarak 2022: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Babar Azam, FIFA Wish Fans On Eid-Al-Adha

Celebrated on the twelfth month of Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Adha is the second most celebrated festival among Muslims. Eid-ul-Adha lasts for four days.

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 9:55 am

Known as Bakri Eid, Eid-al-Adha is the second most celebrated festival among Muslims around the world. Eid-al-Adha is celebrated in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, which marks the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar and lasts for four days. (More Sports News)

On this auspicious occasion, the sports fraternity came together to wish their fans and loved ones. Taking social media as their best medium, top sportspersons, sports bodies and teams have shared a message of love, joy and peace to greet their fans.

From football's top body FIFA to several top cricketing stars like Rashid Khan, Pakistan men’s captain Babar Azam, Indian pacers Mohammad Siraj, Mohammed Shami, former India pacer Irfan Pathan and others have extended their greetings to their fans.

Let’s take a look at some of the wishes…

Eid al-Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is a revered observance that coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. Many Muslims celebrate the four-day feast by ritually slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat among family, friends and the poor.

