Eid Mubarak 2022: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Babar Azam, FIFA Wish Fans On Eid-Al-Adha

Known as Bakri Eid, Eid-al-Adha is the second most celebrated festival among Muslims around the world. Eid-al-Adha is celebrated in the month of Zul Hijjah/Dhu al-Hijjah, which marks the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar and lasts for four days. (More Sports News)

On this auspicious occasion, the sports fraternity came together to wish their fans and loved ones. Taking social media as their best medium, top sportspersons, sports bodies and teams have shared a message of love, joy and peace to greet their fans.

From football's top body FIFA to several top cricketing stars like Rashid Khan, Pakistan men’s captain Babar Azam, Indian pacers Mohammad Siraj, Mohammed Shami, former India pacer Irfan Pathan and others have extended their greetings to their fans.

Let’s take a look at some of the wishes…

May this beautiful occasion of Eid gives you all the reason to make your life even more beautiful. Wish you a happy Eid day . EID MUBARAK ❤️❤️🤗🤗 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) July 10, 2022

Eid ul Adha Mubarak to all. Every time this year is the moment to reflect on our deeds and choose for others, whetether Muslim or non-Muslim, what we love for ourself. I pray the best for you all. In your celebrations, please do remember the people in need. #EidAlAdha #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/cgxn4Ay0lk — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) July 10, 2022

پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ کی جانب سے آپ سب کو عید الاضحیٰ مبارک#عيد_اضحى_مبارك pic.twitter.com/gtfU9lBFCf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 9, 2022

May this Eid brings lots of joy to you all. Eid Mubarak everybody. #eidmubarak @iamyusufpathan pic.twitter.com/A96PChmdle — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 10, 2022

May Allah accept all our prayers, supplication and good deeds and grant us success in this life and hereafter ( Ameen )



Eid ul fitar Mubarak pic.twitter.com/NYMJGjK72M — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) May 3, 2022

Wishing all those celebrating around the world a blessed #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/qZIi1ijPcD — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 9, 2022

Eid Mubarak to all supporters who will be celebrating over the coming days.#EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/VvQi4rAS03 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 9, 2022

Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy, healthy and joyful Eid 🌙 #EidMubarak — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 10, 2022

Eid al-Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is a revered observance that coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. Many Muslims celebrate the four-day feast by ritually slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat among family, friends and the poor.