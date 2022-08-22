Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Durand Cup 2022: ISL Champions Hyderabad FC Beat TRAU 2-0

Halicharan Narzary (27th) and Borja Herrera (52nd) scored for Hyderabad in the Group C match.

This was TRAU's second successive loss in the tournament.
This was TRAU's second successive loss in the tournament. Courtesy: Twitter (@thedurandcup)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 10:03 pm

Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC began their Durand Cup campaign with a dominating 2-0 win over local side Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal on Monday. (More Football News)

This was TRAU's second successive loss in the tournament.

Halicharan Narzary (27th) and Borja Herrera (52nd) scored for Hyderabad in group C match.

TRAU, who were coming into the match after a 1-3 loss to local rivals NEROCA in their opening game, started the brighter of the two sides. They controlled possession and looked for openings in the Hyderabad defence. The ISL champions took a while to settle down in the match.

Related stories

Durand Cup 2022: Army Green Beat NorthEast United 3-1

Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United Stun ATK Mohun Bagan; Army Red Hold Chennaiyin FC

Durand Cup 2022: FC Goa Beat Indian Air Force; Sudeva FC, Kerala Blasters Settle For Draw

Hyderabad gained in confidence as the match wore on and started to create chances.

They took the lead in the 27th minute through a quality Halicharan Narzaray strike. It was Spaniard Borja's pressing that forced an error from the TRAU midfield and the loose ball was latched on to by Halicharan, who curled a spectacular shot from a distance into the top right corner.

Hyderabad slowed down the game after the goal but there was a lack of intention from the home side to press for the equaliser.

Hyderabad took complete control of the proceedings in the second half, as they continued to play the attractive football that took them to the ISL summit last season.

The second goal also came through a screamer, in the 52nd minute, through Borja, who was rightly declared the Man of the Match. Mohammed Yasir found him from the right, and the Spaniard took a sublime first touch to produce a left-footed scorcher into the top corner.

Hyderabad continued to maintain total control of the game and created a host of chances but could not convert them. They hit the bar at least twice without luck.

Hyderabad coach Manolo Marquez brought on his regulars for the last half hour which totally shut down the game for TRAU.

Tags

Sports Football Durand Cup Indian Football Hyderabad FC TRAU Indian Super League ISL Halicharan Narzary Borja Herrera Imphal NEROCA Manolo Marquez
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read