Donald Trump's Dance Moves Setting New Trend Among Athletes, Sports Icons

What began as an unconventional stage performance by the United States President-elect Donald Trump has now become an unlikely sensation across the sports world. Dubbed the “Trump Dance,” the signature move—marked by side-to-side hip shakes and rhythmic arm swings—has transcended its awkward origins to unite fans and athletes alike. (More Sports News)
Initially spotlighted during Trump’s campaign rallies, the media humorously likened the dance to “your awkward uncle dancing at a wedding.” Yet, what started as a lighthearted quirk has morphed into a viral trend, gaining traction in professional sports and social media.
The phenomenon took off when San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa celebrated a November 10 game victory against Tampa Bay with the infamous moves. UFC fighter Jon Jones followed suit in the Octagon after a decisive win, while NFL players joined the fray during Sunday games.
Detroit Lions defenseman Za'Darius Smith led teammates in a synchronized rendition, while Las Vegas Raiders’ Brock Bowers and Tennessee Titans’ Calvin Ridley each punctuated their touchdowns with the Trump Dance.
The craze isn’t confined to the NFL or UFC. The United States football star Christian Pulisic showcased the dance after scoring against Jamaica, and British golfer Charley Hull was spotted mimicking Trump’s moves during The ANNIKA tournament. Hull, already known for her audacious personality, added flair to the growing trend.
Despite its widespread appeal, analysts caution against interpreting this as a universal endorsement of Trump. Susan Schreiner, a social media analyst with C4 Trends, suggests it could be more about parody or cultural bandwagoning. “It’s too soon to determine whether this is political support, mockery, or simply athletes embracing a viral trend,” she said.
Celebration dances are far from new in sports. From the Māori-inspired haka to iconic NFL touchdown dances, these cultural expressions often reflect their era. As Scott R. Talan, an assistant professor at American University, noted, “Trump's dance steps are seeping into popular culture. People like winners, and Trump’s moment is undeniably resonating.”
Whether it’s a fleeting fad or a lasting staple, the Trump Dance highlights how athletes and fans can adapt to even the most unexpected trends.