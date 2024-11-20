Sports

Donald Trump's Dance Moves Setting New Trend Among Athletes, Sports Icons

The phenomenon took off when San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa celebrated a November 10 game victory against Tampa Bay with the infamous moves

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
donald trump X donald trump news
United States of America President-elect Donald J. Trump. Photo: X | Donald J. Trump News
info_icon

What began as an unconventional stage performance by the United States President-elect Donald Trump has now become an unlikely sensation across the sports world. Dubbed the “Trump Dance,” the signature move—marked by side-to-side hip shakes and rhythmic arm swings—has transcended its awkward origins to unite fans and athletes alike. (More Sports News)

Initially spotlighted during Trump’s campaign rallies, the media humorously likened the dance to “your awkward uncle dancing at a wedding.” Yet, what started as a lighthearted quirk has morphed into a viral trend, gaining traction in professional sports and social media.

The phenomenon took off when San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa celebrated a November 10 game victory against Tampa Bay with the infamous moves. UFC fighter Jon Jones followed suit in the Octagon after a decisive win, while NFL players joined the fray during Sunday games.

Detroit Lions defenseman Za'Darius Smith led teammates in a synchronized rendition, while Las Vegas Raiders’ Brock Bowers and Tennessee Titans’ Calvin Ridley each punctuated their touchdowns with the Trump Dance.

The craze isn’t confined to the NFL or UFC. The United States football star Christian Pulisic showcased the dance after scoring against Jamaica, and British golfer Charley Hull was spotted mimicking Trump’s moves during The ANNIKA tournament. Hull, already known for her audacious personality, added flair to the growing trend.

Despite its widespread appeal, analysts caution against interpreting this as a universal endorsement of Trump. Susan Schreiner, a social media analyst with C4 Trends, suggests it could be more about parody or cultural bandwagoning. “It’s too soon to determine whether this is political support, mockery, or simply athletes embracing a viral trend,” she said.

MS Dhoni (left) with former US President Donald Trump - null
MS Dhoni Seen Playing Golf With Former US President Donald Trump

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Celebration dances are far from new in sports. From the Māori-inspired haka to iconic NFL touchdown dances, these cultural expressions often reflect their era. As Scott R. Talan, an assistant professor at American University, noted, “Trump's dance steps are seeping into popular culture. People like winners, and Trump’s moment is undeniably resonating.”

Whether it’s a fleeting fad or a lasting staple, the Trump Dance highlights how athletes and fans can adapt to even the most unexpected trends.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ: Sri Lanka Wrap Up Series Win After Rain Washes Out Third Odi
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'World-class' Bowlers Key In Test Series, Says Stuart Clark
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
Football News
  1. Arsenal Vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  2. 'Enigma' Erling Haaland Offers Too Much Threat To Be Left Out, Says Ex-City Defender Danny Mills
  3. Julian Nagelsmann Frustrated As Germany Denied Win: 'We Can Do Things Better'
  4. Serie A Club Genoa Appoint Patrick Vieira As New Head Coach
  5. Manchester City Vs Tottenham, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
Hockey News
  1. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  2. India Vs China Final Live Score, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND Secure Consecutive Titles In Bihar
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2
  3. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%
  4. Can Hemant Soren Come Through For Jharkhand's Muslim Population?
  5. Badal-led Akali Dal Faces A New Challenge: Accusation Of Religious Misconduct
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  2. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  3. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  4. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  5. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
World News
  1. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  2. West Asia: UN To Vote Again On Ceasefire In Gaza; Netanyahu Offers $5 Million For Hostages
  3. US Embassy in Kyiv Closed After Receiving Warning Of 'Significant' Russian Air Attack
  4. Pakistan To Launch Comprehensive Operation Against Militants In Balochistan
  5. China, Pak To Hold Joint Anti-Terror Drills Amid Attacks On Chinese Working On CPEC Projects
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood