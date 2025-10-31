Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Series-Sealing Win In Harare

Zimbabwe must win to stay alive in 3-match series
Afghanistan had won first game by 53 runs
Check out live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary for 2nd T20I
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20 international between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club on Friday (October 31, 2025). The Afghans lead 1-0 and are eyeing a series-clinching victory tonight.
In the opener, Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by a 53-run margin at the same venue on October 29. The visitors posted 180 runs on the board and in reply, Zimbabwe folded for just 127 runs as Azmatullah Omarzai and Mujeeb Ur Rahman ran riot, picking up 3 and 4 wickets respectively. Abdullah Ahmadzai also chipped in with 2 wickets.
Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the ZIM vs AFG match, right here.
Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Full Squads
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Graeme Cremer, Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Shahidullah Kamal.