WPL 2024: Shabnam Md Shakil Shines As Gujarat Giants Beat UP Warriorz By 8 Runs

India international Deepti smashed nine fours, while her partner Poonam Khemnar scored 36 off as many balls. But the Warriorz had already lost steam after being reduced to 35 for 5 and it was always going to be a catch-up game for Healy's women.

They ended their eight-game campaign with six points. Even if RCB lose their last game, the Bengaluru side would still enjoy a better net run rate unless they lose by a massive margin.

Shabnam, playing only her second game of the season, removed seasoned campaigners Alyssa Healy, Chamari Athapaththu and her former India U-19 teammate Shweta Sehrawat to dash any hopes that Warriorz harboured of finishing in the top three.