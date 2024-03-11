Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Live: GGT Face UWP In Do Or Die

Welcome to the live coverage of match no. 18 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The stage is set for the epic encounter between the teams that are at the bottom of the points table. They clash to remain alive in the contention for playoffs. The defeat in today's match will eliminate the losing team from the WPL 2024. This is the last group-stage fixture for the Alyssa Healy-led side and they will try to win it with a big margin to better their net run rate. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the GGT Vs UPW match here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)