Cricket

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Live: GGT Face UWP In Do Or Die

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz face off in the virtual eliminator of Women's Premier League 2024 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams need a win to stay in contention for the playoffs. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the GGT Vs UPW match here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Gujarat Giants team celebrating after a wicket in WPL 2024. Photo: X/ @wplt20

Gujarat Giants Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match no. 18 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The stage is set for the epic encounter between the teams that are at the bottom of the points table. They clash to remain alive in the contention for playoffs. The defeat in today's match will eliminate the losing team from the WPL 2024. This is the last group-stage fixture for the Alyssa Healy-led side and they will try to win it with a big margin to better their net run rate. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the GGT Vs UPW match here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)

Tags

Cricket

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement