Cricket

Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know

The four-way tussle between China, Myanmar, Hong Kong and Mongolia will be conducted in a round-robin format, followed by the third-place match and the final

Hong Kong womens cricket team leaving for Hangzhou
The Hong Kong women's cricket team leaving for Hangzhou to compete in the T20I quadrangular series. Photo: X/Cricket Hong Kong, China
China are all set to host a Women's T20I Quadrangular Series featuring Myanmar, Hong Kong and Mongolia from November 7 to November 10. All the matches will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. (More Cricket News)

Placed at the 22nd spot in the International Cricket Council's women's T20I rankings, Hong Kong are the highest-ranked side among the four. They are followed by Myanmar (44th), China (48th) and finally Mongolia (66th).

Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China: Format

In a departure from the more common bilateral and triangular series involving two and three teams respectively, the quadrangular tournament will have each of the four sides taking on the other three once in a round-robin format.

On the basis of the results and points garnered, the top-ranked team will meet the second-placed outfit in the final, while the third and fourth-placed sides will face off for third place.

Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China: Schedule

China vs Hong Kong: Thursday, November 7 at 6:30am IST

Mongolia vs Myanmar: Thursday, November 7 at 12pm

China vs Mongolia: Friday, November 8 at 6:30am

Hong Kong vs Myanmar: Friday, November 8 at 12pm

China vs Myanmar: Saturday, November 9 at 6:30am

Hong Kong vs Mongolia: Saturday, November 9 at 12pm

Third-place play-off: Sunday, November 10 at 6:30am

Final: Sunday, November 10 at 12pm

Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series be played?

The Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2024 will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China from November 7 to 10, 2024.

Where will the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series be telecast and live streamed?

There is no information yet on whether and where the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2024 will be broadcast and live streamed in India. We will update this space as and when there is a development.

