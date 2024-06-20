Cricket

WI Vs ENG, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Bairstow Impresses Buttler With 'Senior Player's Innings'

After mixed results in the group stage, Buttler was pleased with the commanding performance of his team, praising the batters for their smart display

England duo, Jonny Bairstow and Phil Salt
England captain Jos Buttler has praised Jonny Bairstow's "mature innings" after their impressive eight-wicket victory over West Indies at the T20 World Cup. (Match Report | More Cricket News)

England successfully chased down their target of 181 with 15 balls to spare thanks to dominant batting from Phil Salt and Jonny Bairstow.

Salt scored 87 not out, including a 30-run over, while Bairstow's 48 not out saw them over the line after losing two wickets to get off to a winning start in the Super 8s.

After mixed results in the group stage, Buttler was pleased with the commanding performance of his team, praising the batters for their smart display.

"That was a really good performance from us," Buttler said at the post-match presentation. "We planned really well. We've been practising well and executed both with the bat and ball and deserved to win.

"I thought we bowled really well to restrict such a powerful batting line-up, such great six-hitters especially. [It was a] decent score, and you had to play well to chase it down.

Jonny Bairstow and Phil Salt celebrate England's win against West Indies in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eight Group 2 match in St Lucia on Thursday (June 20). - Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
West Indies Vs England, T20 World Cup Highlights: Marauding Salt Takes ENG To Eight-Wicket Win

BY Bhuvan Gupta

"I thought we were very smart with the bat. Guys were very calculated when they took their options on. The Bairstow and Salt partnership was so good. Jonny came in with great intent and took the momentum straight back. Salty tucked in behind him for a bit and when he got that one big over, he broke the back of it.

"[Bairstow] is a class player, he has been for a really long time. That's what we decided to do, you just keep backing class players.

"He hasn't had many opportunities but today was an incredibly impressive innings. A really mature, senior player's innings. With a lot of power, he scored at a great gear when the game was just in the balance.

Jos Buttler has been impressed by Jofra Archer's return to the England side at the T20 World Cup - null
ICC T20 World Cup: Archer Has 'Exceeded Expectations', Says England Skipper Buttler

BY Stats Perform

"A lot of people say you learn when you lose, but I truly believe you learn when you win as well. [It is] important to reflect on what we did well today. We had a good performance, put that to bed and focus on the next performance."

England's opening game was washed out against Scotland before they lost to Australia in the second, but back-to-back wins against Oman and Namibia were enough for them to qualify for the Super 8s.

Salt, on the back of his best run-tally in the tournament so far, is confident England have found their footing as they prepare to face South Africa on Friday.

"Tournament cricket, in my experience, is all about having the confidence and momentum at the same time - and having a little bit of luck here and there," Salt said.

"If we can just keep building on that game by game, we'll be in a pretty good spot."

