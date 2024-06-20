Welcome to our live coverage of this all-important Group 2 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eight, to be played between West Indies and England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia (West Indies) on Thursday (June 20). Fireworks are expected as holders England meet the rampaging hosts West Indies, who are on an eight-game winning streak. Both sides have power-packed batting line-ups and considering the venue's conditions, we could be in for a boundary fest. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the WI vs ENG match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)