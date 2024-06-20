Cricket

West Indies Vs England, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Defending Champs Up Against Unbeaten Hosts

This crucial Group 2 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eights pits West Indies against England in St Lucia on Thursday (June 20). Fireworks are expected as holders England meet the rampaging hosts West Indies, who are on an eight-game winning streak. Both sides have power-packed batting line-ups and considering the conditions, we could be in for a boundary fest. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the WI vs ENG match at T20 WC 2024, right here

Bhuvan Gupta
19 June 2024
19 June 2024
West Indies are eyeing their third T20 World Cup title, as are England. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley.

West Indies Vs England Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8s

Welcome to our live coverage of this all-important Group 2 clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eight, to be played between West Indies and England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia (West Indies) on Thursday (June 20). Fireworks are expected as holders England meet the rampaging hosts West Indies, who are on an eight-game winning streak. Both sides have power-packed batting line-ups and considering the venue's conditions, we could be in for a boundary fest. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the WI vs ENG match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)

