West Indies Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup Match 26: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

West Indian powerhouse Andre Russell has so far been kept quiet in the tournament. The all-rounder has 45 runs in two games at a strike rate of 173.07, sub-par by Russell's standards. However, on home turf, the KKR star could be unforgiving if he decides to smash the Kiwi bowlers out of the park. NZ's Trent Boult could however change that if he has his day. The left-arm quickie can swing the ball both ways and in the dying overs too, the Royals pacer will be looking to keep the WI especially Russell quiet.