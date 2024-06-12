West Indies Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup Match 26: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Match 26 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 sees a Group C encounter between two heavyweights of world cricket, New Zealand and West Indies, when the two battle it out at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on June 12, Wednesday. (Prediction| Full Coverage)
The Kiwis were handed a demoralising defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in match 14. Kane Williamson's side were bowled out for 75 against the Afghans, who eventually won the contest by 84 runs.
As for the West Indies, they won a closely fought contest against PNG, beating them by five wickets. And then turned out with their A-game against Uganda, eventually winning by a huge margin of 134 runs.
The WI vs NZ game will be a key encounter for both teams. Here are three key battles to look out for ahead of this crucial match:
1) Nicholas Pooran vs Mitchell Santner
Spinners have been dominating proceedings in the tournament so far with Australia's Adam Zampa being the notable name. Kiwi Mitchell Santner will be looking to repeat the heroics of his Trans-Tasman rival when they come up against West Indies in Trinidad. However, southpaw Nicholas Pooran will be in no mood to settle down the Kiwi spinner and will make his presence feel at the crease. Expect a great battle between bat and ball when these two meet on June 12.
2) Andre Russell vs Trent Boult
West Indian powerhouse Andre Russell has so far been kept quiet in the tournament. The all-rounder has 45 runs in two games at a strike rate of 173.07, sub-par by Russell's standards. However, on home turf, the KKR star could be unforgiving if he decides to smash the Kiwi bowlers out of the park. NZ's Trent Boult could however change that if he has his day. The left-arm quickie can swing the ball both ways and in the dying overs too, the Royals pacer will be looking to keep the WI especially Russell quiet.
3) Gudakesh Motie vs Rachin Ravindra
Very few are familiar with WI's Gudakesh Motie, who has been decent bowler on home turfs. The left-arm orthodox bowler is new to the T20 arena but the Guyanese CPL knowledge could be helpful if he has to help his side lift the T20 World Cup. His battle against Kiwi southpaw Rachin Ravindra will be one to watch out as the latter is known to be quite attacking especially against the spinners early on his game.
Squads:
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra