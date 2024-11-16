Cricket

West Indies Vs England, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match

Get live streaming details, and squad information for the West Indies vs England 5th T20I match right here

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
West Indies Vs England 3rd T20I Live Score
England cricket team Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

West Indies will fight for pride as they prepare for the fifth T20I against England on Monday, November 18, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, with England holding a commanding 3-0 lead in the five-match series.(More Cricket News)

Before the fifth match, the two giants will face off in the fourth T20I on Saturday, November 16.

Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood was the hero of the third T20I, knocking out the top order of West Indies and taking England to a three-wicket win. Chasing 147 in the first innings, West Indies put in a total of 146/8.

England romped home with seven wickets still to lose with four balls remaining, winning the match by an eight-over margin.

England have been in great form in the series so far, winning the first three T20Is. The first game was an easy win for England, as they secured an 8-wicket victory, with Phil Salt's century and four wickets from their bowlers during the chase of 183 runs.

In the second match, Jos Buttler's 85 runs, along with strong bowling performances, helped England chase down 159 runs, securing a 7-wicket win.

Champions Trophy 2025 - File
Champions Trophy Tour 2025: Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Cities Dropped After India's Objection

BY PTI

West Indies Vs England, 5th T20I: Live Streaming

When is West Indies Vs England, 5th T20I match?

The West Indies vs England, 5th T20I match will be played on Monday, November 18 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch West Indies Vs England, 5th T20I match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs England 5th T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. However, there will be no live telecast of the match in India.

West Indies Vs England, 5th T20I: Full Squads

West Indies

Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

England

Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Undergoes Scans In Australia Amid Injury Concerns - Report
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd T20I Highlights: Spencer Johnson's Fifer Helps Australia Beat Pakistan By 13 Runs At SCG
  3. Gautam Gambhir's 'Prickly' Coaching Style: Tim Paine Warns Of A 'Long Summer' For India In Australia
  4. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  5. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
Football News
  1. Israel vs Belgium Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Matchday 6
  2. Honduras 2-0 Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League: El Tri Boss Aguirre Struck By Beer Can After Defeat
  3. Uruguay 3-2 Colombia: Last-gasp Win Will 'Bring Everyone Closer', Says Marcelo Bielsa
  4. Ruben Amorim Wants Manchester United Players To Be Inspired By Club's History
  5. Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: John McGinn’s Late Strike Secures Vital Victory
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch Tennis Match
  2. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming, ATP Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final On TV And Online
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. India 3-0 China LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Unbeaten IND Thrash CHN In Rajgir
  2. KOR Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: South Korea Claim First Win With 4-0 Victory Over Thailand
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  5. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  2. Jhansi Hospital Fire: Prez, PM Condole Deaths Of Infants; Three-Tier Probe Ordered | Top Points
  3. Sukhbir Singh Badal Resigns As President Of Shiromani Akali Dal
  4. Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Chowk Named After Birsa Munda | A Look At The Renaming Wave Of Recent Times
  5. Chhattisgarh: 5 Naxals Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured In Bastar Encounter During Anti-Naxal Ops
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  4. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  5. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
US News
  1. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  2. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  5. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
World News
  1. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  2. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  3. Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan | War Against Women
  4. US To Return 1,440 Stolen Antiquities Valued Rs 83 Crores To India
  5. Israeli Strikes Kill 11 As Lebanon Ceasefire Efforts Appear To Gain Steam
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws