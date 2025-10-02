Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India, Irani Cup: Visitors Stumble To 142/5 On Day 2, Trail By 200 Runs

Vidarbha's Parth Rekhade, centre, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Rest of India's Abhimanyu Easwaran on day two of the Irani Cup match. Photo: PTI

Vidarbha's Parth Rekhade, centre, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Rest of India's Abhimanyu Easwaran on day two of the Irani Cup match. Photo: PTI