United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston: When, Where To Watch

Nepal will kick off their ICC Cricket World Cup League Two series in Houston with a clash against the host team, the United States, on October 27, Sunday, at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)
This match promises to be thrilling, especially since Nepal recently handed the United States a clean sweep in the T20I series, winning 3-0. The Rhinos secured the first match by 17 runs, the second in a super over, and the third by 8 wickets, all at the same venue last week.
Adding to the pressure, the United States suffered a 10-wicket defeat in their opener in Houston against Scotland. The Monank Patel-led side is eager to bounce back and finally achieve a victory.
United States Vs Nepal, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston : Live Streaming Details
United States vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST.
Where United States Vs Nepal, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston match?
Fans can watch all the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two matches live and free on ICC.tv (in select regions).
Squads:
United States of America Squad: Sushant Modani, Andries Gous, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Smit Patel, Yasir Mohammad, Utkarsh Srivastava, Juanoy Drysdale
Nepal Squad: Arjun Saud(w), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Pawan Sarraf, Surya Tamang, Kushal Malla, Dev Khanal