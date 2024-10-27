Cricket

United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston: When, Where To Watch

United States vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, October 27, 2024

nepal-cricket-team-vs-usa-x
Nepal National Cricket Team. Photo: X | Nepal Cricket
info_icon

Nepal will kick off their ICC Cricket World Cup League Two series in Houston with a clash against the host team, the United States, on October 27, Sunday, at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

This match promises to be thrilling, especially since Nepal recently handed the United States a clean sweep in the T20I series, winning 3-0. The Rhinos secured the first match by 17 runs, the second in a super over, and the third by 8 wickets, all at the same venue last week.

Adding to the pressure, the United States suffered a 10-wicket defeat in their opener in Houston against Scotland. The Monank Patel-led side is eager to bounce back and finally achieve a victory.

United States Vs Nepal, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston : Live Streaming Details

When is United States Vs Nepal, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston match?

United States vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST.

Where United States Vs Nepal, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston match?

Fans can watch all the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two matches live and free on ICC.tv (in select regions).

Squads:

United States of America Squad: Sushant Modani, Andries Gous, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Smit Patel, Yasir Mohammad, Utkarsh Srivastava, Juanoy Drysdale

Nepal Squad: Arjun Saud(w), Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Pawan Sarraf, Surya Tamang, Kushal Malla, Dev Khanal

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston: When, Where To Watch
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
  5. Ranji Trophy, Group A Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai Post 248/6 Against Tripura; Baroda Skittle Odisha For 193
Football News
  1. India Vs Thailand, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND Vs THA Group D Match
  2. Manchester City 1-0 Southampton, Premier League: Erling Haaland Propels Cityzens To Top Of Table
  3. Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Preview, Indian Super League: All You Need To Know About MCFC Vs OFC Match
  4. India Vs Nepal Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Bhutan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch BHU Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
  2. RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctors Hold Mass Convention To Strategise Next Move
  3. Day In Pics: October 26, 2024
  4. Hoax Bomb Threats: Govt Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Remove Misinformation
  5. Delhi Pollution: Minister Rai Holds These 2 States Responsible For Worsening Air Quality
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs