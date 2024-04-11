Cricket

United Arab Emirates Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024

Kuwait made it to the semi-finals at the ACC Men's Premier Cup last year, while United Arab Emirates were the runners-up. Here is all you need to know about match 2 of the 20-over cricket tournament - head-to-head, squads and live streaming details

Advertisement

X%2FUAE%20Cricket%20Official
File photo of the United Arab Emirates cricket team in action. Photo: X/UAE Cricket Official
info_icon

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Kuwait in the second match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in Al Amerat, Oman on Friday (April 12) at 11:30am IST. The UAE Vs KUW cricket match will be streamed live. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

Organised under the aegis of the Asian Cricket Council, the second edition of the tournament, featuring 10 teams, serves as the final qualifying tournament for the 2025 Asia Cup with the winners joining the regional heavyweights in the finals.

The United Arab Emirates are entering the competition as runners up, having lost to Nepal in the inaugural edition (ODIs) in 2023. Kuwait were one of the semi-finalists last year. Their last-four match was declared a no result due to rain and Nepal progressed to the final thanks to better performance in the group stage.

Advertisement

Usman Khan celebrating a hundred he scored while playing for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League 2024 in March. - X/Pakistan Super League
Pakistan-Born Usman Khan Banned By UAE Cricket Board For Five Years After PCB Call-Up

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Both teams are among the eight teams to have qualified directly for the 2024 edition. The other teams competing in the tournament are: Bahrain, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Groups

Group A: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Group B: Bahrain, Cambodia, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

UAE vs Kuwait T20 head-to-head record

The two teams are meeting for the seventh time in T20Is. The UAE lead the head-to-head record 5-1. Kuwait's lone win came in 2022, a four-run win during the T20 Asia Cup Qualifier.

Advertisement

TV telecast and live streaming information

Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, UAE vs Kuwait cricket match in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.

Where can we live stream the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, UEA vs Kuwait cricket match in India?

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, UAE vs Kuwait cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Elsewhere, the UAE vs Kuwait cricket match can be streamed live on ACC's YouTube Channel (except Nepal and India).

Squads

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (captain), Ali Zaheer, Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Umar, Raveja, Meet Bhavsar (wicketkeeper), Usman Ghani (wicketkeeper), Parvinder Kumar, Adnan Idrees, Mohammad Aslam (captain), Nawaf Ahmed, Nimish Lathif, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Illyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus.

United Arab Emirates: Waseem Muhammad (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened