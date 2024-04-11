United Arab Emirates Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take on Kuwait in the second match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in Al Amerat, Oman on Friday (April 12) at 11:30am IST. The UAE Vs KUW cricket match will be streamed live. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
Organised under the aegis of the Asian Cricket Council, the second edition of the tournament, featuring 10 teams, serves as the final qualifying tournament for the 2025 Asia Cup with the winners joining the regional heavyweights in the finals.
The United Arab Emirates are entering the competition as runners up, having lost to Nepal in the inaugural edition (ODIs) in 2023. Kuwait were one of the semi-finalists last year. Their last-four match was declared a no result due to rain and Nepal progressed to the final thanks to better performance in the group stage.
Advertisement
Both teams are among the eight teams to have qualified directly for the 2024 edition. The other teams competing in the tournament are: Bahrain, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
Groups
Group A: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Group B: Bahrain, Cambodia, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
UAE vs Kuwait T20 head-to-head record
The two teams are meeting for the seventh time in T20Is. The UAE lead the head-to-head record 5-1. Kuwait's lone win came in 2022, a four-run win during the T20 Asia Cup Qualifier.
Advertisement
TV telecast and live streaming information
Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, UAE vs Kuwait cricket match in India?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
Where can we live stream the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, UEA vs Kuwait cricket match in India?
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, UAE vs Kuwait cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Elsewhere, the UAE vs Kuwait cricket match can be streamed live on ACC's YouTube Channel (except Nepal and India).
Squads
Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (captain), Ali Zaheer, Bilal Tahir, Clinto Anto, Muhammad Umar, Raveja, Meet Bhavsar (wicketkeeper), Usman Ghani (wicketkeeper), Parvinder Kumar, Adnan Idrees, Mohammad Aslam (captain), Nawaf Ahmed, Nimish Lathif, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Illyas Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus.
United Arab Emirates: Waseem Muhammad (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Syed Haider, Tanish Suri (wicketkeeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Balil Hameed, Farooq Momand, Akif Raja, Junayed Siddiqi, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia.