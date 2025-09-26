Uganda Vs Zimbabwe ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 Live Streaming: UGA Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Uganda won the toss and chose to bat first against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in match 3 clash. Follow live streaming details on FanCode along with playing XIs and match info here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Uganda Vs Zimbabwe ICC Mens T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 Live Streaming
Uganda won the toss and chose to bat first against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in match 3 clash. Follow live streaming details on FanCode along with playing XIs and match info here. Photo: X | Zimbabwe Cricket
  • Uganda have won the toss and opted to bat first in Harare

  • Zimbabwe begin their Group B campaign led by Sikandar Raza

  • Live streaming available on FanCode from 5:20 PM IST

Uganda have won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, in the third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025. The contest is scheduled to begin at 5:20 PM IST.

Riazat Ali Shah will lead the Ugandan side, while Zimbabwe, playing at home, are captained by Sikandar Raza. Both teams head into this encounter knowing the importance of early momentum in the qualifiers, with two World Cup spots up for grabs.

Uganda Vs Zimbabwe ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Toss Update

Uganda have won the toss and chose to bat first.

Uganda Vs Zimbabwe ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Playing XIs

Uganda Playing XI:
Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Sumeet Verma, Raghav Dhawan, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (c), Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyaji, Henry Ssenyondo, Joseph Baguma

Zimbabwe Playing XI:
Brendan Taylor (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Maphosa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Uganda Vs Zimbabwe ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming Info

Fans in India can watch the Uganda vs Zimbabwe ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 live streaming on FanCode. There will not be a live telecast for this match.

Uganda Vs Zimbabwe ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025: Squads

Uganda Squad: Riazat Ali Shah (c), Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Sumeet Verma, Raghav Dhawan, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyaji, Henry Ssenyondo, Joseph Baguma, Gaurav Tomar (wk), Shrideep Mangela, Frank Nsubuga, Innocent Mwebaze

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brendan Taylor (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brian Bennett, Brad Evans, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Maphosa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Dion Myers, Sean Williams, Trevor Gwandu

