Turkiye Vs Norway Live Streaming, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

Turkiye Women face Norway Women in the sixth T20I of the Women’s Continental Cup 2025
Turkiye Women top the table with two wins from three matches
Norway play their opening game and aim for a win
Turkiye Women take on Norway Women in the sixth T20I of the Women’s Continental Cup 2025 on Saturday, 11 October, at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground. Get live streaming info for Turkey Women vs Norway Women right here.
Turkiye Women come into this clash after a six-wicket win against Romania and will look to build on that momentum. They are currently the table toppers, having won two of their three matches so far, earning four points.
On the other hand, Norway sit at the bottom of the table, with this being their opening game. They will be looking to start with a win and make a statement, hoping to turn their fortunes around early in the tournament.
This clash at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground promises to be an interesting contest as Turkiye aim to extend their winning streak, while Norway look to shake things up from the get-go.
Turkiye Vs Norway, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Turkiye vs Norway, Women’s Continental Cup 2025 match?
The Turkiye vs Norway, Women’s Continental Cup 2025 match will be played on Saturday, 11 October at 10:45 AM IST.
Where to watch Turkiye vs Norway, Women’s Continental Cup 2025 match?
No information is available yet on whether or where the Turkiye Vs Norway Women’s Continental Cup 2025 match will be telecast or live streamed.