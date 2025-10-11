Turkiye Vs Norway Live Streaming, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

Turkiye vs Norway, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: Get live streaming and toss updates for the Women’s Continental Cup 2025 clash between Turkey and Norway on Saturday, 11 October, at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Turkey Vs Norway Live Streaming, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch
Representative image showing a cricket bat and ball. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Turkiye Women face Norway Women in the sixth T20I of the Women’s Continental Cup 2025

  • Turkiye Women top the table with two wins from three matches

  • Norway play their opening game and aim for a win

Turkiye Women take on Norway Women in the sixth T20I of the Women’s Continental Cup 2025 on Saturday, 11 October, at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground. Get live streaming info for Turkey Women vs Norway Women right here.

Turkiye Women come into this clash after a six-wicket win against Romania and will look to build on that momentum. They are currently the table toppers, having won two of their three matches so far, earning four points.

On the other hand, Norway sit at the bottom of the table, with this being their opening game. They will be looking to start with a win and make a statement, hoping to turn their fortunes around early in the tournament.

This clash at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground promises to be an interesting contest as Turkiye aim to extend their winning streak, while Norway look to shake things up from the get-go.

Turkiye Vs Norway, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch Turkiye vs Norway, Women’s Continental Cup 2025 match?

The Turkiye vs Norway, Women’s Continental Cup 2025 match will be played on Saturday, 11 October at 10:45 AM IST.

Related Content
Related Content

Where to watch Turkiye vs Norway, Women’s Continental Cup 2025 match?

No information is available yet on whether or where the Turkiye Vs Norway Women’s Continental Cup 2025 match will be telecast or live streamed.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Captain Gill Smashes Fifty Against WI; IND 389/3 (103.1)

  2. Did Rohit Sharma Hit His Lamborghini Urus While Practicing? Watch Video

  3. Shaheen Shah Afridi Set For Test Comeback After 17 Months Ahead Of South Africa Series: Report

  4. Sri Lanka Vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast, R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  5. Sai Sudharsan Reflects On Missing Maiden Test Century, Scores 87 In India vs West Indies Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  2. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

  3. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  4. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  2. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  3. Day In Pics: October 10, 2025

  4. Undocumented, Unresolved, Unseen: Lives of Those Languishing Inside Beggar Homes

  5. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. CBFC Denies Certificate To Shane Nigam's Haal Over Beef Biryani Scene; Demands Multiple Cuts

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

  4. Trump Plans More H-1B Visa Restrictions After $100,000 Fee Hike

  5. India Goes All Out To Woo The Taliban

Latest Stories

  1. Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded To Maria Corina Machado For Promoting Democratic Rights In Venezuela

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  5. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  8. IND Vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Dominant Display By India, Yashasvi Nears Double Ton | IND 318-2 (90) Stumps