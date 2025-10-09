Turkiye Vs Bulgaria Live Streaming, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch

Turkiye and Bulgaria face off at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Group stage action
Turkiye Women face Bulgaria Women in the 2nd match of the Women’s Continental Cup 2025 to be played today at the picturesque Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Romania. All matches in this Eastern European tournament will be played at this venue featuring five nations competing in a round-robin format.
Turkiye Vs Bulgaria, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Turkiye vs Bulgaria, Women’s Continental Cup 2025?
The match will be played on Thursday, 9 October at 2:00 PM local time (11:00 AM GMT).
Where to watch Turkiye vs Bulgaria, Women’s Continental Cup 2025?
Live streaming details for this season’s tournament are expected to be announced soon. Fans should follow official platforms for updates.
Turkiye Vs Bulgaria, Women’s Continental Cup 2025: Squads
Bulgaria Women Squad:
Bilyana Shotorova, Stanislava Sarandeva, Martina Abadjieva, Detelina Ruynekova (c), Vili Nikolova (w), Slaveya Galabova, Gabriela Ilarionova, Katrin Srandeva, Aleksa Stoilova, Nela Gocheva, Nadia Toleva, Ventislava Atanasova, Tanaya Dissanayake, Klimentina Kondakova, Nevena Tropolova, Magdalena Zdravkova
Turkiye Women Squad:
Melike Bayram, Suzan Turan, Ezgi Nur Kilic, Goksu Ayan (c), Ruveyda Cenik (w), Gulhatun Keles, Gulce Cengiz, Yaprak Karadogan, Zehra Akpinar, Duygu Tekyildirim, Hacer Celik, Saliha Ozkunduz, Sila Yildirim, Hanim Kavasoglu