Cricket

The Hundred: India's Deepti Sharma Seals Title For London Spirit With A Six - Watch

India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma held her nerves and hit a six under pressure on the 98th ball of the side’s innings to win the Hundred final for the London Spirit women’s on Sunday, August 18

Deepti Sharma hits a six to win the Hundred final for London Spirit
Deepti Sharma hits a six to win the Hundred final for London Spirit Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma held her nerves and hit a six under pressure on the 98th ball to win the Hundred final for the London Spirit on Sunday, August 18 at Lord's. (More Cricket News)

Welsh Fire scored 115 for the loss of eight wickets. However, the 116-run chase did not prove too much for the spirited London side, who chased it with four wickets and two balls to spare.

Georgia Redmayne, who opened alongside Meg Lanning, top-scored (34) for the London Spirit. The middle-order came to the party with important contributions from Heather Knight (24), Danielle Gibson (22) and Deepti Sharma (16*).

Sharma, who walked in at No. 6 faced 16 balls for her 16, which proved vital for the side in the end.

With the ball in hand earlier, she bowled 20 balls, giving away 23 runs, and also picking up a wicket off Georgia Elwiss, who was caught and bowled. 

For Welsh Fire, it was Jess Jonassen who scored a brilliant 54 from just 41 balls to put a good total on the board.

With the ball, it was Shabnim Ismail, who picked up three important wickets but was just not enough on the day of the finals. 

London Spirit finished third on the points table after the league stage with nine points from eight games.

They beat the Oval Invincibles comfortably in the Eliminator clash, and set up a final date with Welsh Fire at Lord’s, to eventually take the title. 

