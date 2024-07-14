MI New York are set to visit Texas Super Kings in match 12 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Monday, July 15 as per India time. (More Cricket News)
The Faf du Plessis-led Super Kings are second in the points table with one win in four matches. Two of their games have been washed out, including the previous fixture against New York. They have four points so far.
The Kieron Pollard-led MI New York are placed third, having played one lesser match than the Super Kings. Whoever wins Monday's clash will leapfrog the other team in the table. Another no result, however, would keep the Super Kings ahead.
Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York, Major League Cricket 2024 Live Streaming Details
Here are the live streaming details of the Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Major League Cricket 2024 match 12:
When will the Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Major League Cricket 2024 match be played?
The Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Major League Cricket 2024 match 12 will be played on Monday, July 15 at 6am as per India time (Sunday, 7:30pm as per local time) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
Where to watch the Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, Major League Cricket 2024 match?
In India, the Texas Super Kings vs MI New York, MLC 2024 match can be watched on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
The global broadcast partners for MLC 2024 are as follows:
USA: Willow by Cricbuzz, YES Network
Canada: Willow by Cricbuzz
Australia and New Zealand: Prime Video
Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz
Pakistan: A Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
UK and Ireland: TNT Sports
Texas Super Kings Vs MI New York, MLC 2024 Squads
MI New York: Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim David, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje, Steven Taylor, Kagiso Rabada, Heath Richards, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Sunny Patel, Rushil Ugarkar
Texas Super Kings: Noor Ahmad, Devon Conway, Faf Du Plessis (c), Milind Kumar, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Mohsin, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raj Nannan, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Calvin Savage, Zia Shahzad, Cameron Stevenson, Marcus Stoinis, Joshua Tromp, Zia Ul-Haq