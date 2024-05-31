India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen holding the NBA Championship Trophy, also known as Larry O’Brien Trophy at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York where India are set to play their T20 World Cup warm-up fixture against Bangladesh on June 1. (More Cricket News)
Rohit was being all himself, at his very witty best and greeted the trophy in Punjabi.
"Oh Larry paaji, ki haal chaal. (Oh Larry sir, how are you?)," said Rohit in a video released by the NBA on their X handle.
The 37-year-old was then asked about his favourite NBA stars, the Indian skipper quickly took Michael Jordan’s name and told his journey with the Chicago Bulls is very inspiring. Rohit, then added LeBron James, Stephen Curry to his favourites NBA players list.
While trying to lift it, he told that the trophy was heavy and that is the reason NBA superstars are big and strongly built.
"Oh, it looks quite heavy. No wonder they're so tall and strong and big," he concluded.
India are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the United States, and will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.