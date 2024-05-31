Cricket

T20 WC: Rohit Sharma Spends Quality Time With NBA Trophy In NY Ahead Of IND's Warm-Up Fixture

India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen holding the NBA Championship Trophy, also known as Larry O’s Brien Trophy at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York where India are set to play their T20 World Cup warm-up fixture against Bangladesh on June 1

X/ImTanujSingh
IND skipper Rohit Sharma poses with the NBA as well as the T20 WC trophy. Photo: X/ImTanujSingh
info_icon

India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen holding the NBA Championship Trophy, also known as Larry O’Brien Trophy at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York where India are set to play their T20 World Cup warm-up fixture against Bangladesh on June 1. (More Cricket News)

Rohit was being all himself, at his very witty best and greeted the trophy in Punjabi. 

"Oh Larry paaji, ki haal chaal. (Oh Larry sir, how are you?)," said Rohit in a video released by the NBA on their X handle. 

The 37-year-old was then asked about his favourite NBA stars, the Indian skipper quickly took Michael Jordan’s name and told his journey with the Chicago Bulls is very inspiring. Rohit, then added LeBron James, Stephen Curry to his favourites NBA players list. 

While trying to lift it, he told that the trophy was heavy and that is the reason NBA superstars are big and strongly built. 

"Oh, it looks quite heavy. No wonder they're so tall and strong and big," he concluded. 

India are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the United States, and will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  3. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
  4. French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov
  5. Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments
World News
  1. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  2. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  3. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  4. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  5. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs