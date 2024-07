Cricket

T20 WC: Maha CM Shinde Felicitates Rohit, SKY In Mumbai - In Pics

Rohit Sharma along with three other Mumbai-based cricketers were felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in South Mumbai on Friday. Rohit along with his Mumbai teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were part of the team that won the T20 World Cup last week. Shinde, the Maharashtra CM, felicitated the players at his Varsha bungalow. The four players were even called and honoured at the prestigious Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan complex.