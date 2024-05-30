T20 World Cup 2024: Approaching Milestones, Individual Feats And More

The sound you just heard from your television set was from a six that was hit over deep-square leg in a practice session at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. What’s about to happen for the next 30 odd days is a routine to that. (More Cricket News)
With the game-changing at the rate of knots, and with teams eager and looking to create more history, breaking records and only for them to thrash it in the next edition, here are a few that the cricketing fraternity could witness at the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.
Most Fours
India’s milestone man Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking yet another record for the most fours in the T20 World Cup. Kohli, who has hit 103 fours is just behind Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene (111) in the ladder.
The 35-year-old is already the highest run-scorer in the tournament and will look to add yet another feather in his illustrious cap come yet another T20 World Cup. With 91 fours, India’s captain Rohit Sharma is fourth, while 2021 edition’s Player of the Tournament David Warner is also on the list with 83.
Fastest Hundred ( by balls )
The Universe Boss as he loves people to call him, Christopher Henry Gayle has caused damage like no other with 47- and 50-ball centuries and holds the record for the fastest hundred in the T20 World Cup.
With players shattering records and rewriting the history books, the cricketing fraternity could witness the fastest hundred ever in the tournament come June at the Caribbean and the States.
Most catches by a fielder
Catches win matches, and with every other game of cricket played, the theory is proved right. With the current best fielders from across the globe, there could be a few bucket hands that take away catching accolades back home. Former South African skipper AB de Villiers is sitting pretty on top with 23 catches under his floppy.
Australia’s David Warner could eye a very realistic target to sprint past de Villiers with 21 catches to his name. Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma are also on the list with 16 each to their name.
First team to win ICC trophies at the same time
Serial winners Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh will look to script history by trying to defy all logic looking to add to their ICC World Test Championship and ODI World Cup. In addition, they also hold the U19 World Cup as well as the Women’s T20 World Cup and the Women’s ODI World Cup.
Most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup
With short boundaries, more teams and extra matches, it is a very safe bet that the most runs by a batter in a single edition of the tournament could be breached. 2014 Player of the Tournament winner, Virat Kohli currently holds the record with 319 runs in just six matches from a decade ago in 2014.
Nail-biting run-chases galore in 2024?
There have been five successful last ball run-chases in the T20 World Cup history with the first one coming in 2009 when the Netherlands piled misery on England. The last one came during the last edition in 2022 in the game when Virat Kohli pulled off a miracle in Melbourne with the world witnessing the unimaginable. The five so far are as below:
Netherlands Vs England, 2009
Sri Lanka Vs India, 2010
Ireland Vs Zimbabwe, 2014
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands, 2014
India Vs Pakistan, 2022