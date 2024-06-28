Cricket

Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I: WI-W Win Toss, Bowl First In Hambantota - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka women lock horns against West Indies women with the T20I series level at 1-1 going into Friday, June 29 game in Hambantota

Sri Lanka women take on West Indies women in the third T20I. Photo: X/OfficialSLC
West Indies women's captain Hayley Matthews has won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka women in third and final T20I at Hambantota on Friday, June 28. The series is level 1-1 going into the third T20 international. The hosts have already bagged the ODI series 3-0. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Check Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Ama Kanchana, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Cherry Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

Talking about the T20I series, Sri Lanka women won the first T20I by four wickets but the visitors fought back by winning the rain-curtailed 2nd T20I by six wickets.

