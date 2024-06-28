West Indies women's captain Hayley Matthews has won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka women in third and final T20I at Hambantota on Friday, June 28. The series is level 1-1 going into the third T20 international. The hosts have already bagged the ODI series 3-0. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Ama Kanchana, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews(c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Cherry Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell
Talking about the T20I series, Sri Lanka women won the first T20I by four wickets but the visitors fought back by winning the rain-curtailed 2nd T20I by six wickets.