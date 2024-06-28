Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL-W Vs WI-W Match

Sri Lanka and West Indies women's cricket teams will go head to head on June 28, Friday at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota for the 2nd T20I match in the three-game series. (More Cricket News)
The Sri Lanka women's team led by Chamari Athapaththu is celebrating a clean sweep after winning all three matches in the bilateral ODI series against West Indies. In the opening T20I match, Sri Lanka secured a 4-wicket victory. However, in the second match, the Windies women fought back and claimed their first win of the tour, triumphing by 6 wickets against Sri Lanka.
West Indies posted the target of 99/4 (14.1) runs in the rain shortened match. And then with Afy Fletcher's magical spell of 4 wickets, they limited Sri Lanka at only 89/4 (in 15.1) to win the game by 6 wickets in DLS method. Now, Hayley Matthews' side is determined to clinch victory in the T20I series against Sri Lanka and bring home the pride.
When is Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I ?
Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Where to watch Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I?
Live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women T20I series will be available on Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube channel. There will be no live telecast of the women’s T20I series on any TV channel in India.
Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Sachini Nisansala, Imesha Dulani, Oshadi Ranasinghe
West Indies Women: Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews(c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Kate Wilmott