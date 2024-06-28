Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL-W Vs WI-W Match

West Indies posted the target of 99/4 (14.1) runs in the rain shortened match. And then with Afy Fletcher's magical spell of 4 wickets, they limited Sri Lanka at only 89/4 (in 15.1) to win the game by 6 wickets in DLS method. Now, Hayley Matthews' side is determined to clinch victory in the T20I series against Sri Lanka and bring home the pride.