Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Sri Lanka Women players Photo: X/@OfficialSLC
Sri Lanka Women would be looking to clean sweep West Indies when the two teams lock horns for the third and final ODI of the series in Hambantota on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lankan bowlers have starred in both the matches dismissing the Caribbean team for low scores in the first two games. In the first game, the hosts dismissed West Indies for just 195 and then chased down the target in the 35th over winning the match by six wickets.

The second match saw total domination by Sri Lankan bowlers as West Indies were bundled out for a paltry 94. Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets.

West Indies will be looking to turn things around with a win in the final ODI before the three-match T20I series kicks off from Monday, June 24.

Here's all you need to know about the Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming:

When to watch Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI?

The Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI match will be played on Friday, June 21 at 10:00am IST.

Where to watch Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI?

The matches of the West Indies women tour of Sri Lanka 2024 will be available to stream on the Sri Lanka cricket YouTube Channel.

Squads

West Indies Women Squad For ODI and T20I Series

Hayley Matthews* (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk), Kate Wilmott

*Hayley Matthews was ruled out of the ODIs

Sri Lanka Women Squad For ODI Series

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)

