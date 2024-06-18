Cricket

Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: WI-W Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First In Hambantota - Check Playing XIs

West Indies women have won the toss in the second ODI and opted to bat first. Sri Lanka are leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series after winning the first match by six wickets in Hambantota

X/@ICC
Sri Lanka are led by Chamari Athapaththu Photo: X/@ICC
info_icon

West Indies captain Shemaine Campbelle won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against Sri Lanka women at Hambantota on Tuesday, June 18. (Streaming |More Cricket News)

The hosts Sri Lanka are leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series after winning the first ODI by six wickets in Hambantota. Chamari Athapaththu's side are eighth in the ICC ODI Championship 2022-25 table and have won five in the 18 games played so far.

The West Indies women will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka.

Teams:

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sachini Nisansala

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Shemaine Campbelle(c), Shabika Gajnabi, Rashada Williams(w), Stafanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

