Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: WI-W Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First In Hambantota - Check Playing XIs

West Indies captain Shemaine Campbelle won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against Sri Lanka women at Hambantota on Tuesday, June 18. (Streaming |More Cricket News)
The hosts Sri Lanka are leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series after winning the first ODI by six wickets in Hambantota. Chamari Athapaththu's side are eighth in the ICC ODI Championship 2022-25 table and have won five in the 18 games played so far.
The West Indies women will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka.
Teams:
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sachini Nisansala
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Shemaine Campbelle(c), Shabika Gajnabi, Rashada Williams(w), Stafanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell