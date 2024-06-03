Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Sri Lanka and South Africa are all set to face one another in match 4 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 3.Check out the key stats for both teams here

David Miller
info_icon

The top tier teams of Group D, Sri Lanka and South Africa are all set to go head to head against each other in match 4 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 3. (Prediction|More Cricket News)

Wanindu Hasaranga's Sri Lanka are eyeing high as they are beginning in pursuit of a second World T20 title, while Aiden Markram's South Africa will also strive for a victorious start as they aim for a T20 World Cup title.

South Africa's national cricket team will kickstart their T20 WC campaign with a match against SL on Monday. - Photo: X/ @ProteasMenCSA
Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: Head To Head Record

South Africa and Sri Lanka have played against each other in 17 matches in T20I. Out of these 17 games , South Africa have won 11 whereas Sri Lanka have come out victorious in five matches. One match tied.

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: Highest Wicket-Takers

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, Nuwan Kulasekara, with 10 wickets, and Imran Tahir, with 14 wickets, emerge as the prime wicket-takers for their respective teams.

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: Highest Individual Score

In Sri Lanka Vs South Africa matches, Isuru Udana's unbeaten 84 runs and Faf du Plessis' 85 runs stand as the highest individual scores.

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: Best Bowling Figures

In previous Sri Lanka vs South Africa matches, Lakshan Sandakan recorded the best bowling figures of 4/23 for Sri Lanka, while Lungi Ngidi achieved figures of 4/19 for South Africa.

