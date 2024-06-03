Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Sri Lanka and South Africa are all set to lock horns in match 4 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 3. Here are three key player battles that will prove decisive in the match

south africa national cricket team
South Africa's national cricket team will kickstart their T20 WC campaign with a match against SL on Monday. Photo: X/ @ProteasMenCSA
The top tier teams of Group D, Sri Lanka and South Africa are all set to lock horns in match 4 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 3. (Prediction|More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka, the T20 World Cup champions from ten years ago and once the top T20 team in the world, haven't reached the semi-finals of a major limited-overs tournament since then. Despite this, they have won their last three T20I series in a row.

Wanindu Hasaranga-led Sri Lanka won 2-1 against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in a T20I series.

On the other hand, South Africa's many elite players are back and they will be playing a key role in the team's campaign. This side too has got good batting depth and variety in their bowling attack as well.

Till now, South Africa and Sri Lanka have played against each other in 17 matches in T20I. Out of these 17 games , South Africa have won 11 whereas Sri Lanka have come out victorious in five matches. One match tied.

Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Wanindu Hasaranga Vs Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga is now more than just a bowler who fields brilliantly and bats a bit. He has strengthened his leg-side game, aiming to be a genuine all-rounder who could make the team based on either batting or bowling alone. Injuries kept him out of the ODI World Cup and IPL last year, but he's back and ready to showcase his improved skills.

On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada, is used to handling immense pressure, is the only Black African player in South Africa's squad. He needs to rediscover his bowling magic after a middling IPL season, where he took just two wickets in his last five outings for Punjab Kings before leaving early due to injury. We will have to see who will take more wickets for their country.

Wanindu Hasaranga Vs Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen displayed superb form during the IPL, particularly against spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal. His aim will be to assert dominance over Wanindu Hasaranga, leveraging his confidence and form to secure a vital advantage for his team. However, skipper Wanindu is also showcasing his formidable skills, adding an element of unpredictability to the battle.

Dilshan Madushanka Vs Quinton de Kock

Another pivotal clash to watch is the encounter between De Kock and Madushanka. As a left-handed opener, De Kock holds the key to providing rapid starts for his team. It's imperative for the left-arm pacer to aim for his wicket early on. De Kock faced dismissals within the powerplay on multiple occasions during the IPL season, making this a critical battle to sway the match in favor of either side.

