Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka Tour Of Bangladesh 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch On TV And Online

Sri Lanka will be confident heading into the second T20I of the three-match series after their three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first game. The two teams will clash once again in the second match of the series on Wednesday (More Cricket News).
The first game turned out to be a high-scoring contest where Bangladesh, led by fifties from Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali, posted a huge total of 203/8 batting first. However, the failure of their top order will be a concern heading into the next game.
Sri Lanka put up a spirited chase, scaling the target off the very last ball to seal the deal. Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Charith Aslanka starred with the bat, putting in a combined effort. They will be keen to put up a better show with the ball nonetheless.
Hosts Bangladesh will be under pressure after losing the first game. This is now a do-or-die match for them to keep the series alive. Meanwhile, this will serve as a golden opportunity for Sri Lanka to win the match and take an unassailable 2-0 lead to clinch the series with their batters in fine form.
Live streaming details of SL vs BAN, 2nd T20I in Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh 2024:
When Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I will be played?
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I in the Sri Lanka Tour of Bangladesh will take place on March 7, Thursday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet at 5:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I?
The live broadcast of the second T20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will not be available in India.
However, the live streaming of the second T20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be available on the FanCode in India.
SL Vs Ban Squads:
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay
Bangladesh:
Litton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib