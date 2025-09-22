Sourav Ganguly Returns As CAB President, Sets Big Plans For Eden Gardens And Bengal Cricket

Sourav Ganguly returned as CAB president after six years, setting his sights on upgrading Eden Gardens and preparing for the high-profile India vs South Africa Test later this year

  • Sourav Ganguly was elected unopposed as CAB president after six years, replacing his brother Snehasish Ganguly

  • His top priorities include boosting Eden Gardens’ capacity to one lakh and securing marquee fixtures for the 2026 T20 World Cup

  • Ganguly will oversee Eden Gardens’ return to Test cricket with India vs South Africa in November

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday returned as the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) after six years and picked out the boosting of Eden Gardens' capacity to one lakh and securing marquee fixtures during next year’s T20 World Cup among his top priorities.

Ganguly was elected unopposed at the CAB’s 94th annual general meeting here on Monday, marking his comeback to the state association after six years. He earlier served as CAB president from 2015 to 2019.

He also pledged to oversee a smooth return of Test cricket to Eden Gardens when India hosts world champions South Africa on November 14.

The 53-year-old, who previously served as BCCI president from 2019 to 2022, replaced his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, who had to step down following the completion of a six-year tenure cap.

The former India left-hander's immediate responsibility would be to prepare for the India vs South Africa opening Test in November -- the first at Eden Gardens since the historic day-night pink-ball fixture against Bangladesh in 2019, which he had initiated during his stint as BCCI chief.

Looking ahead, Ganguly expressed confidence that the clash would live up to expectations, given the stature of the two sides and the facilities at Eden Gardens.

"This will be a good Test match, South Africa being the world champions. I will think about it. Everything is there -- good pitches, good crowd, infrastructure is there," he said.

"You just have to hold it properly and make sure it's a good match. India and South Africa both are good sides, I'm sure it will be a good Test." Ganguly, however, stressed that there was still time before the big occasion.

"I've not really thought about it, there is still two months left," he remarked.

The Eden is also expected to stage high-profile matches in next year’s T20 World Cup, including a possible semifinal. Ganguly said discussions with the new BCCI team members would follow soon.

"I will speak to the Board. They are also new members. I wish him (new BCCI president) all the best. It would be different than playing cricket. I'm sure he would do well. It's not just Mithun, a lot of new office bearers including Raghuram Bhat," said Ganguly who would represent CAB at the BCCI annual general meeting on Sunday.

The BCCI is set to elect former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas as its new president at the AGM in Mumbai on Sunday with all the posts to be filled unopposed after internal consultations. Former Karnataka and India spinner Raghuram Bhat is set to take over as treasurer.

Ganguly also talked about his plans to expand Eden Gardens’ capacity. He said the project would take shape after the next year's global event.

"Whatever happens it would be after the T20 World Cup next year. It will take time. The lease has been renewed."

If the expansion plan materialises after next year’s T20 World Cup, Eden Gardens would become the second-largest cricket stadium in the country after the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, which has a seating capacity of 1.32 lakh.

The Eden originally had a one-lakh plus capacity but gradually it has come down, keeping the spectators' comfort in mind. Before the 2011 World Cup, it was reduced to the existing 68,000.

Outlining his priorities for the new term, Ganguly stressed on strengthening Bengal’s first-class structure, and the launch of a new state-of-the-art academy in Dumurjala for which CAB has procured 9 cres of land.

"Bengal have played (Ranji) final twice. Cricket must develop, it's no rocket science."

Among his long-term projects is the Dumurjala Academy in Howrah, which has already been sanctioned.

"Dumurjala Academy on nine acres of land. It would be like Kalyani Academy but there would be floodlights and other state-of-the-art facilities. It's very near to the city, the plan has been sanctioned, it will take at least one, one and a half years. It will be an academy."

There was also discussion on expanding CAB's Vision 2020 Programme to 2036, keeping India's Olympic bid in mind.

"We want to produce cricketers who can represent India at the Olympics, so 2036 should be the next target," said an official.

The CAB also increased its development funds to state units and district associations from Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore.

The entire panel led by Ganguly -- Bablu Kolay (secretary), Madan Mohan Ghosh (joint-secretary), Sanjay Das (treasurer) and Anu Dutta (vice-president) -- was also elected unopposed.

