Cricket

Ton-Up Evin Lewis Powers West Indies To Consolation Win Over Sri Lanka In 3rd ODI - In Pics

Evin Lewis’ unbeaten 102 steered West Indies to a consolation victory against series winners Sri Lanka in the third and last one-day international on Saturday (October 26, 2024). Lewis, playing his first ODI since 2021, hit a straight six to bring up the winning runs and his fifth ODI century off 61 balls. The opener played through even after rolling his left ankle on 51. The West Indies reached 196-2 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 156-3 after a five-hour rain delay reduced the match to 23 overs per side at Pallekele International Stadium.

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies third ODI cricket photo gallery_Evin Lewis
Sri Lanka and West Indies 3rd ODI: West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford and Evin Lewis celebrate their win over Sri Lanka | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford and Evin Lewis celebrate their win over Sri Lanka in the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

2/10
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies third ODI cricket photo gallery_Sherfane Rutherford
Sri Lanka and West Indies 3rd ODI: West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford celebrates his fifty runs during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

3/10
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies third ODI cricket photo gallery_Sherfane Rutherford
Sri Lanka and West Indies 3rd ODI: West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford hits a six | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford hits a six during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

4/10
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies third ODI cricket photo gallery_Dilshan Madushanka
Sri Lanka and West Indies 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Captain Shai Hope | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Captain Shai Hope during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

5/10
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies third ODI cricket photo gallery_WI Captain Shai Hope
Sri Lanka and West Indies 3rd ODI: West Indies' Captain Shai Hope plays a shot | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
West Indies' Captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

6/10
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies third ODI cricket photo gallery_Even Lewis
Sri Lanka and West Indies 3rd ODI: West Indies' Even Lewis plays a shot | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
West Indies' Even Lewis plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

7/10
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies third ODI cricket photo gallery_Sri Lankas Asitha Fernando
Sri Lanka and West Indies 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Brandon King | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Brandon King during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

8/10
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies third ODI cricket photo gallery_Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka and West Indies 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis hits a six | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis hits a six during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

9/10
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies third ODI cricket photo gallery_Pathum Nissanka
Sri Lanka and West Indies 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates his fifty runs during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

10/10
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies third ODI cricket photo gallery_West Indies Roston Chase
Sri Lanka and West Indies 3rd ODI: West Indies' Roston Chase celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando | Photo: AP/Viraj Kothalawala
West Indies' Roston Chase celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

