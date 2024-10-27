Cricket

Ton-Up Evin Lewis Powers West Indies To Consolation Win Over Sri Lanka In 3rd ODI - In Pics

Evin Lewis’ unbeaten 102 steered West Indies to a consolation victory against series winners Sri Lanka in the third and last one-day international on Saturday (October 26, 2024). Lewis, playing his first ODI since 2021, hit a straight six to bring up the winning runs and his fifth ODI century off 61 balls. The opener played through even after rolling his left ankle on 51. The West Indies reached 196-2 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 156-3 after a five-hour rain delay reduced the match to 23 overs per side at Pallekele International Stadium.