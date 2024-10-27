Ton-Up Evin Lewis Powers West Indies To Consolation Win Over Sri Lanka In 3rd ODI - In Pics

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford and Evin Lewis celebrate their win over Sri Lanka in the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford celebrates his fifty runs during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford hits a six during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Captain Shai Hope during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
West Indies' Captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
West Indies' Even Lewis plays a shot during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Brandon King during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis hits a six during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates his fifty runs during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
West Indies' Roston Chase celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando during the third ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.