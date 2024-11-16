Singapore Vs Italy Toss Update, CWC Challenge League B: SGP Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Singapore captain Manpreet Singh won the toss and chose to bat first against Italy at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Saturday (November 16, 2024) in the 14th game of ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B 2024-2026. (More Cricket News)
Singapore Vs Italy: Playing XIs
Singapore: Aman Desai(w), Aritra Dutta, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh(c), Amartya Kaul, Riaan Naik, Akshay Puri, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Harsha Bharadwaj, Shreyan Pattnaik.
Italy: Emilio Gay, Joe Burns, Marcus Campopiano, Anthony Mosca, Gareth Berg(c), Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Crishan Kalugamage, Haseeb Abdul, Rakibul Hasan, Zain Ali.
Singapore currently lie fifth in the six-team points table with a solitary point, while Italy are in third place with five points after four matches.
Singapore Vs Italy: Live Streaming Details
One can catch the live streaming of the ICC CWC Challenge League B matches on the FanCode app and website in India.
Singapore Vs Italy: Squads
Italy: Emilio Gay, Joe Burns, Marcus Campopiano, Anthony Mosca, Harry Manenti, Gareth Berg(c), Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Crishan Kalugamage, Damith Kosala, Jaspreet Singh, Rakibul Hasan, Justin Mosca, Stefano di Bartolomeo, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca, Wayne Madsen.
Singapore: Aman Desai(w), Aritra Dutta, Rohan Rangarajan, Manpreet Singh(c), Amartya Kaul, Riaan Naik, Rezza Gaznavi, Akshay Puri, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Harsha Bharadwaj, Shreyan Pattnaik, Aslan Jafri, Pranav Sudarshan, Pranav Dhanuka.