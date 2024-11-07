Cricket

Former India Cricketer Sandeep Patil Lauds John Wright's Coaching Style In His Autobiography

Patil felt Gary Kirsten turned out to be the most successful Indian coach because of his closeness with the players

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
sandeep patil X bcci
Former India cricketer and selector Sandeep Patil. Photo: X | BCCI
info_icon

The 1983 World Cup winner and ex-chairman of selectors, Sandeep Patil feels John Wright's approach of giving a free hand to players led to his successful coaching stint with India, something his more authoritarian successors Greg Chappell and Anil Kumble failed to emulate. (More Cricket News)

In his autobiography -- Beyond Boundaries -- launched in Mumbai on Wednesday, Patil gave deep insights about the reason behind Wright's success as India coach vis a vis Chappell and Kumble.

"Since 2000, India have had an array of international coaches and support staff. This has paid rich dividends because India's overseas record has improved steadily. It all started with John Wright becoming India's first foreign coach.

"I think John was the ideal coach for India. He was soft-spoken, polite, well-mannered, always kept to himself, and was happy to be in Sourav Ganguly's shadow.

"In addition to all that, he kept a distance from the Press. He managed that so well, that he was hardly in the news — unlike what happened in the Greg Chappell years," Patil wrote in his book.

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman. - Photo: X | Akshay Tadvi
India Tour Of South Africa: VVS Laxman To Coach Men In Blue During Proteas T20I Series

BY Jagdish Yadav

"With Chappell, he was in the news every day. It is very important for a coach to first understand the policy of that particular board, the thinking of the board members, and the President. He should have a good rapport with the President and the Secretary, and of course the captain and the team. John did that wonderfully."

Patil observed that every player was equal and the team came first for Wright.

"...during his tenure, there was no 'seniors' and juniors' business. It was one team. He believed all seniors were leaders in some way, He gave them respect, and a free hand, which l feel Anil Kumble didn't do. Greg Chappell too," he wrote.

The former India coach felt that Chappell's aggressive approach did not suit the Indian dressing room atmosphere.

"Greg is a very strong personality; very aggressive. The moment Jagmohan Dalmiya said you have a free hand, he thought that he can change everything overnight. John waited and learnt the system. Greg wanted to change the entire system, the entire thinking, and the selection process," Patil elaborated.

"He introduced flexibility in the Indian team, and he spoiled things for Rahul Dravid, who took over from Ganguly as captain. Irfan (Pathan) was asked to move up the order. Seniors don't like to change numbers, whether it is Sachin Tendulkar, Dravid, or Virender Sehwag.

"The other issue in the Greg Chappell saga was the presence of Ian Fraser as Assistant Coach. Most players didn't like his presence."

Patil said Chappell was in a hurry to introduce the Australian culture into the Indian system.

"Greg wanted to introduce the Australian culture, the Australian way of playing cricket, and the Australian way of thinking. He could've done it, but he didn't bide his time. That's where I think the rift started, and he was against a few seniors who were not toeing the line.

"Sourav is not a guy who will get up and start running and doing stretches. You need to give him time. I think Greg rubbed seniors the wrong way, though a few seniors didn't speak openly about him - some like Kumble still haven't. It's the same with Dravid. Ironically, Ganguly got him in, but was instrumental in his exit," he wrote.

Patil felt Gary Kirsten turned out to be the most successful Indian coach because of his closeness with the players.

"Gary Kirsten was very successful - you could say most successful because his squad won the 2011 World Cup. Gary, again, was well-respected and soft-spoken. He had played against the same players and got runs. This counts, in a way.

"Having played in India, he knew what to expect. He also stayed away from the Press, and gave all his 24 hours to the team," he wrote.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Preview: Young Stars Aim For Victory In Series Opener In Durban
  2. Former India Cricketer Sandeep Patil Lauds John Wright's Coaching Style In His Autobiography
  3. WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Brandon King, Keacy Carty Tons Help Windies Beat England By Eight Wickets - In Pics
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Only Indian In 50-Player Shortlist For WBBL Team Of The Decade
  5. United Arab Emirates Vs Oman Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: OMA To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain Lose 2-1 To Atletico Madrid At Home - In Pics
  2. UEFA Champions League: Jamal Musiala Helps Bayern Munich Beat Benfica 1-0 - In Pics
  3. UAE's Al-Ain Sack Coach Hernan Crespo Less Than 6 Months After AFC Champions League Triumph
  4. Inter Milan Vs Arsenal: Arteta Says Gunners Were 'Harshly Done By', Citing Merino's Missed Penalty
  5. Premier League: Fulham Full Of Confidence For Crystal Palace Trip After Dramatic Derby Win
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  4. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MLAs Come To Blows In J&K Assembly Over Article 370 Banner | Video
  2. Centre Doubles Fine For Stubble Burning Amid Deteriorating Air Quality | Details
  3. PM Modi Speaks To Trump, Congratulates Him On 'Spectacular' Poll Win
  4. Bahraich: Lucknow HC Questions Legality Of Survey For Demolition, Next Hearing On Nov 11
  5. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  2. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  3. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  4. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  5. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
World News
  1. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  2. West Asia Latest: 40 Killed In East Lebanon; Israel Passes Deportation Law
  3. This Year Likely To Be Hottest On Record For Second Time, Says European Climate Agency
  4. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  5. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival