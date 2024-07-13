Salem Spartans Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SS Vs TGC, Match 12

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) that started in 2016 by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), has already begun and is in its eight season. Lyca Kovai Kings are the defending champions after beating fellow finalists Salem Spartans by five wickets in TNPL 7. (More Cricket News)
As for the current season, the Salem Spartans are seventh in the table with one win and two defeats from three games played.
As for the Trichy Grand Cholas, they are in the third spot in the points table with one win and one defeat.
Here is the live streaming details of the Salem Spartans Vs Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 12:
When is Salem Spartans Vs Trichy Grand Cholas Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024?
The Salem Spartans Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, match 12 will be played on Sunday, July 14th, at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu.
What time will the Salem Spartans Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024 start?
The Salem Spartans Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, match 12 will start at 3:15 PM IST.
Where to watch Salem Spartans Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024?
The broadcast of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 games will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Trichy Grand Cholas Squad: W Anthony Dhas, Athisayaraj Davidson, Easwaran K, Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Godson G, Jafar Jamal, Mani Barathy K, Rajkumar K, Rajkumar R, Vinod SP, Sanjay Yadav, Sarvana Kumar P, Vignesh K, Nirmal Kumar P, Shyam Sundar S, Mohammed Ashik, Arjun P Murthy, Rejin J, Arya Yohan Menon
SKM Salem Spartans Squad: Abhishek S, M Ganesh Moorthi, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Srinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selva Kumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar S, Vivek R, Kaushik Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan S, Yazh Arun Mozhi ME, Tharun Kumar, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan